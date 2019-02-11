Pizza Inn Express Opens its Doors Again in Hebbronville

America's Hometown Pizza Place reopens PIE unit in largest facility system-wide

DALLAS, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pizza Inn Express recently reopened its doors to Hebbronville in a brand new facility located at 204 West Viggie St., next to State Highway 359.

On Wednesday, Feb. 13, Pizza Inn will celebrate its grand opening with raffle drawings and door prizes. The 5,000-square-foot facility is the largest Express Category Pizza Inn and hosts another restaurant, SuKasa Grill & Bar. It seats 96 guests and features a pick-up window and a room for private parties and meetings.

"We're so excited to be open again in Hebbronville," said Franchisee Dave Gonzalez. "Our first location was a huge success, so we can't wait to show the community a larger location with room to sit, play games and enjoy time with family and friends."

Gonzalez has been a part of the Pizza Inn family since 2014. Over the last four years, the Hebbronville PIE has given back to the local church and various fundraisers in the community. The restaurant's biggest event is supporting local kids in the Jim Hogg County Fair. Over $5,000 a year is donated to these organizations.

The Hebbronville Pizza Inn store hours will be Sunday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

For more information, visit pizzainn.com.

About Pizza Inn

Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches and desserts. Pizza Inn was recently inducted into the Pizza Hall of Fame by PMQ Magazine. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. RAVE owns, franchises and supplies more than 300 Pizza Inn and Pie Five restaurants operating domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com.

Contact: Brooke Johnston, Champion Management

972.930.9933; bjohnston@championmgt.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pizza-inn-express-opens-its-doors-again-in-hebbronville-300793559.html

SOURCE Pizza Inn