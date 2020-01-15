Pizza Inn Express Makes Its Danville Debut

America's Hometown Pizza Place is set to open 31st Arkansas location on Jan. 17

DANVILLE, Ark., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pizza Inn Express is bringing convenience to pizza-lovers in Danville when it makes its debut on Friday, Jan. 17.

Located at 804 E. 8th St., inside a newly renovated Exxon, the new Pizza Inn Express features a drive-thru window and dine-in seating. Danville's new Pizza Inn Express is owned and operated by Franchisee David Blackmon, president of Blackmon Oil. Blackmon owns and operates three other Pizza Inn Express locations throughout west Arkansas.

"We are excited to bring Pizza Inn to the Danville community," Blackmon said. "Our location will serve specialty pizzas such as Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza, Buffalo Chicken Pizza and BBQ Chicken Pizza. We can feed families and travelers alike with fresh pizzas, sandwiches, wings and made-to-order appetizers. The Danville location will make fresh dough continuously throughout the day in order to make the best crust possible. Guests will likely smell our fresh dough when they enter our store. Our customers expect great tasting food served in a clean and hospitable environment, which is exactly what everyone can expect with our newest Pizza Inn Express."

Blackmon is also committed to active community involvement. His team will give annual $500 ExxonMobil Educational Alliance 'STEM' Grants to Danville High School and Two Rivers School. They also support the Arkansas Baptist Children's Home in Monticello.

"David is one of our top performing franchisees, and we are thrilled to have him open his fourth location with us," said Douglas Kwong, VP of Marketing of RAVE Restaurant Group. "He is a great operator and he's very active in the community. I have no doubt that, like his other three locations, this Pizza Inn Express will experience great success."

The Danville Pizza Inn Express will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.pizzainn.com/locations/danville-ar/.

About Pizza Inn

Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches and desserts. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. RAVE owns, franchises and supplies more than 250 Pizza Inn and Pie Five restaurants operating domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com.

