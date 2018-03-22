Pizza Inn Continues Building Momentum

America's Hometown Pizza Place mounts 'Take Back Texas initiative'

DALLAS, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 60 years of service under its belt, Pizza Inn has seen its fair share of positive and negative growth. But with the unveiling of its new game-changing strategy, the brand is making high-level decisions and building progressive momentum in growth and sales.

"Pizza Inn continues to hit on all cylinders and our buffet concept is seeing significant growth," said Pizza Inn President Bob Bafundo. "Increased traffic and consistent same store sales growth is creating new development opportunities for both existing and new franchisees. We are now ready to take next steps, focusing our development activity in markets where Pizza Inn is successful, or previously had success and significant brand awareness. Our 'Take Back Texas' initiative speaks to this strategy, focusing our efforts on small, rural markets throughout the state. We feel we have similar opportunities throughout the South."

Pizza Inn has introduced a number of new initiatives in the last year including its All-Day Buffet initiative last quarter. All-Day Buffet has been a traffic driver and franchisee feedback has been positive.

Also, the company recently announced a new concept – PIE – developed as a complement to the brand refresh and expansion initiatives at Pizza Inn. With convenience stores driving a $575 billion industry with 70% of sales attributed to in-store purchases, PIE allows Pizza Inn to diversify its footprint and allows the iconic brand to reach new customers.

PIE is geared towards convenience stores but is also a good fit for airports and entertainment venues. The first location will open next month in the Fort Lauderdale Airport.

"We have a working strategy in place and are seeing impressive results," said Scott Crane, Chief Executive Officer of Rave Restaurant Group, parent company of Pizza Inn. "Pizza Inn has experienced four straight quarters of positive same store sales and comparable store retail sales increased 2.7% last quarter. As our new initiatives gain traction, including our 'Take Back Texas' campaign, we believe we have an opportunity for significant results."

Additionally, international development is showing growth, with two new Pizza Inn locations added this quarter.

The popular pizza chain is known nationwide for its exceptional pizza and friendly service. The restaurant's original pizzas blend everyone's favorite ingredients to create distinctively unforgettable flavor combinations with homemade pizza crust that is made fresh daily.

