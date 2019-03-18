Pizza Hut Announces Ultimate NCAA® March Madness® Comeback: Fan-Favorite P'ZONE® Returns To The Starting Lineup

In Its Third Year as the Official Pizza of NCAA March Madness, Pizza Hut Celebrates Fans by Bringing Back the P'ZONE® Just in Time for the NCAA Tournament



PLANO, Texas, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pizza Hut is returning as the Official Pizza of NCAA March Madness - a tournament filled with happiness and heartbreak, nail-biters and epic comebacks. This year, Pizza Hut is feeding into fans' excitement by launching the ultimate comeback: 17 years after its debut, the cult-favorite P'ZONE® is back, returning to Pizza Hut menus nationwide!

Sealed inside a toasted parmesan pizza crust, the beloved P'ZONE® is filled with savory pizza toppings and melted cheese, baked calzone style and served with marinara dipping sauce. A perfect addition to any March Madness watch party, customers can choose from Pepperoni, Meaty and Supremo recipes.

"March Madness is one of the most captivating sports moments of the year," said Marianne Radley, chief brand officer, Pizza Hut. "We are excited to bring back the P'ZONE® as part of our $5 Line-up during a time when family and friends will be gathering in anticipation and excitement. Even if your team doesn't advance in the tournament, the comeback of the P'ZONE® is something we know all fans can rally around."

In addition to the P'ZONE®'s much-anticipated return, Pizza Hut will be fueling fans' passion at home with new TV commercials that feature the rollercoaster of emotions synonymous with fans' experiences throughout the tournament. The ads include some of the most famous March Madness reaction memes from recent years like the "What Just Happened Wail" featuring John Phillips, a die-hard Northwestern fan and viral sensation from the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

In addition to new creative, Pizza Hut is leveraging its ongoing partnership with the NCAA to further support its commitment to literacy through its iconic BOOK IT! Program and Pizza Hut: The Literacy Project, which is the brand's global commitment to impacting 100 million lives by enabling access to books and educational resources, empowering teachers and inspiring readers. Phillips – who hails from a family of BOOK IT! alums, shares a commitment with Pizza Hut to education and literacy. In partnership with Phillips, to help provide equal access to books and educational resources, Pizza Hut is donating $20,000 to its national partner, First Book, a nonprofit social enterprise that provides equal access to quality education for kids in need.

The P'ZONE® is available on its own or you can get the Pepperoni P'ZONE® as part of the $5 Lineup at Pizza Hut locations across the country for delivery, carryout or dine-in. To stay up to date with Pizza Hut and all things March Madness, follow along on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. For more details visit Blog.PizzaHut.com or head to PizzaHut.com to order now.

About Pizza Hut®

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), has more restaurant locations in the world than any other pizza company. Founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kan., Pizza Hut operates over 18,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries.

With easy order options including the Pizza Hut app, mobile site, and Amazon and Google devices, Pizza Hut is committed to providing an easy pizza experience – from order to delivery – and has Hut Rewards, the Pizza Hut loyalty program that offers points for every dollar spent on food any way you order.

Pizza Hut is also the proprietor of The Literacy Project, an initiative designed to enable access, empower teachers and inspire a lifelong love of reading. The program is rooted in the foundation set by the Pizza Hut BOOK IT! Program, which is the longest-running corporate supported literacy program, impacting more than 14 million students each year. For more information, visit www.pizzahut.com. Pizza Hut is the Official and Only Pizza Sponsor of the NFL and NCAA®.

