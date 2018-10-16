Pistachio Pesto Pierogies

National Pierogy Day may have been on 10/8, but I’m all for month-long celebrations! To help celebrate this delicious national holiday, I put together a simple and easy recipe featuring Mrs. T’s Pierogies classic cheddar variety paired with a fresh basil pistachio sauce. Rich, flavorful, and can be put together in less than 20 minutes!

The recipe takes a traditional pesto and elevates the flavors by swapping pine nuts for hearty pistachios. Two full cups of packed basil gives it a fresh aroma.

It’s definitely a crowd pleaser and perfect for when you have friends or guests over. If you are looking to serve a crowd, I would recommend doubling the recipe because it goes quick! Trust me

Scroll on down below for the recipe and enjoy!

Xo Jus