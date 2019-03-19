  1. Home
Pipe Rigate Florentine

  • 8 oz pipe rigate pasta
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1/2 lb sliced cremini mushrooms
  • 2 cloves garlic (minced)
  • 1/4 tsp each salt and pepper
  • 4 cups packed spinach
  • 1 cup halved cherry tomatoes
  • 1/4 cup dry white wine
  • 1/4 cup 35% whipping cream
  • 1/4 cup shaved parmesan
  • 2 tbsp finely chopped fresh basil

  1. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain, reserving 1/4 cup cooking liquid. Set aside. 

  2. Meanwhile, heat olive oil in large skillet set over medium-high heat; cook mushrooms, garlic, salt and pepper for 5 to 8 minutes or until mushrooms start to brown. Add spinach; cook for about 1 minute or until wilted. 

  3. Stir in tomatoes, white wine and cream; cook for 1 to 2 minutes or until liquid is reduced to 1/4 cup. 

  4. Add pasta and reserved cooking liquid to skillet; toss until pasta is well coated. Transfer to plates; scatter Parmesan over top and garnish with basil. 

Alternatively, use a medley of mushrooms, such as oyster, button, shiitake or portobello, if desired.

