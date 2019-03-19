Pipe Rigate Florentine
- 8 oz pipe rigate pasta
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1/2 lb sliced cremini mushrooms
- 2 cloves garlic (minced)
- 1/4 tsp each salt and pepper
- 4 cups packed spinach
- 1 cup halved cherry tomatoes
- 1/4 cup dry white wine
- 1/4 cup 35% whipping cream
- 1/4 cup shaved parmesan
- 2 tbsp finely chopped fresh basil
-
Cook pasta according to package directions; drain, reserving 1/4 cup cooking liquid. Set aside.
-
Meanwhile, heat olive oil in large skillet set over medium-high heat; cook mushrooms, garlic, salt and pepper for 5 to 8 minutes or until mushrooms start to brown. Add spinach; cook for about 1 minute or until wilted.
-
Stir in tomatoes, white wine and cream; cook for 1 to 2 minutes or until liquid is reduced to 1/4 cup.
- Add pasta and reserved cooking liquid to skillet; toss until pasta is well coated. Transfer to plates; scatter Parmesan over top and garnish with basil.
Alternatively, use a medley of mushrooms, such as oyster, button, shiitake or portobello, if desired.
The post Pipe Rigate Florentine appeared first on Pasta Fits.