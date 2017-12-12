Pinnacle Foods Inc. Named Processor of the Year by FOOD PROCESSING Magazine

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Foods Inc. (NYSE: PF), a leading manufacturer, marketer and distributor of high-quality branded food products, has been named Processor of the Year by FOOD PROCESSING magazine. The annual award was announced recently on the publication's website. It recognizes a consumer packaged goods company that excels in sound financial performance, including expanding sales and profitability; innovative product development; leading manufacturing technology; managerial excellence; and general industry leadership and service.

"It is an honor for our entire team to be recognized for excellence in this wide array of functional expertise," said Pinnacle Foods CEO Mark Clouse. "Our unique culture is based on a team of about 5,000 employees who have incredible passion for our purpose of Unleashing Brand Potential. We stay focused on the right priorities, working with speed and commitment to results."

"As we researched the right company to win Processor of the Year, the list of outstanding aspects of Pinnacle Foods' performance really stood out in the industry," said Dave Fusaro, editor in chief, FOOD PROCESSING magazine. "Pinnacle earned the award just 16 years after its founding and is just as deserving as prior winning powerhouses such as General Mills, PepsiCo and H.J. Heinz Co."

The December edition of FOOD PROCESSING magazine includes three feature stories detailing the key strategic strengths that were used to select Pinnacle Foods Inc. as the 2017 Processor of the Year.

About Pinnacle Foods Inc.

Pinnacle Foods Inc. (NYSE:PF) is a leading manufacturer, marketer and distributor of high-quality branded food products with a mission of unleashing brand potential. With annual sales in excess of $3 billion, our portfolio includes well-known brands competing in frozen, refrigerated and shelf-stable formats, such as Birds Eye, Birds Eye Voila!, Duncan Hines, Earth Balance, EVOL, gardein, Glutino, Hungry-Man, Log Cabin, Udi's, Vlasic, and Wish-Bone, along with many others. The company is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ and has nearly 5,000 employees across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit www.pinnaclefoods.com.

About FOOD PROCESSING Magazine

FOOD PROCESSING is the only "double-horizontal" business-to-business food and beverage industry publication – covering every food category (beverages, frozen foods, snacks) as well as every job category (plant operations, R&D, management). It explores the latest in ideation, marketing, research and development, processing technologies and packaging, plus the vital synergies that exist between and among them. It has 70,000 monthly subscribers at U.S. food and beverage processors.

