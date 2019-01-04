Pinkberry Welcomes 2019 with New Pinkbee's Cookie Butter Flavor

This Reduced-Fat, Indulgent, Treat is Available for a Limited Time Only

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinkberry® (www.Pinkberry.com) is ringing in the New Year by introducing Pinkbee's® Cookie Butter Reduced-Fat, Milk Ice Cream. This limited time flavor will be available January 4 through February 28.

This tasty new flavor pairs perfectly with a decadent cookie butter center and topped with cookie crumbs. Breathe deeply and find your center this New Year at Pinkberry!

"There is no better way to celebrate the New Year than enjoying our new Pinkbee's Cookie Butter flavor," said Melissa Hubbell, director of marketing for Pinkberry. "Paired with the decadent and gooey center, it is the perfect dessert to start the year with!"

At Pinkberry, guests can customize their favorite treat with a variety of toppings that include fresh, never frozen, fruit that is hand-cut in stores daily, along with premium granolas and nuts, specialty chocolates, and much more. Pinkberry is swirling with possibilities!

Promotional Flavor:

Pinkbee's Cookie Butter

About Pinkberry

Pinkberry® launched in Los Angeles, CA in 2005 as the original brand that reinvented frozen yogurt. Today, over a decade later, Pinkberry continues to create great tasting treats with fresh ingredients in an experience comprised of distinctive product, outstanding service and inspirational design. At Pinkberry you can taste the difference of an uncompromising commitment to quality and freshness. Most recently, Pinkberry was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3300 locations in 30 countries.

