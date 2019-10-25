Pinkberry Releases Cranberry Orange Frozen Yogurt Flavor

This Tart Swirl is Available for a Limited Time Only



SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinkberry® (www.Pinkberry.com) invites you to spend the holidays delighting in our new Cranberry Orange frozen yogurt flavor! This flavor will be available from October 25, 2019 until January 5, 2020.

This refreshing tart swirl will also be featured in a combination topped with cranberries, fresh orange pieces and honey granola to create the perfect holiday treat.

"The refreshing combination of tart cranberries and orange citrus is the perfect break from your typical decadent holiday treats," said Melissa Hubbell, senior director of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Pinkberry. "The new Cranberry Orange frozen yogurt will definitely make your season feel merry and bright!"

At Pinkberry, guests can customize their sweet citrus flair with a variety of toppings that include fresh, never frozen, fruit that is hand-cut in stores daily, along with premium granolas and nuts, specialty chocolates, and much more. Pinkberry is swirling with possibilities!

Promotional Flavor:

Cranberry Orange frozen yogurt

Promotional Combination:

Cranberry Orange frozen yogurt topped with cranberries, fresh orange pieces and honey granola

About Pinkberry

Pinkberry® launched in Los Angeles, CA in 2005 as the original brand that reinvented frozen yogurt. Today, over a decade later, Pinkberry continues to create great tasting treats with fresh ingredients in an experience comprised of distinctive product, outstanding service and inspirational design. At Pinkberry you can taste the difference of an uncompromising commitment to quality and freshness. Most recently, Pinkberry U.S. was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 29 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3000 locations in 35 countries.

For more information about Pinkberry, visit www.Pinkberry.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.KahalaBrands.com.

