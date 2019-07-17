Pilot Light Announces An Unmatched Culinary Experience For Seventh Annual Feed Your Mind Gala

Three course meals will be prepared by Paul Kahan, Matthias Merges, Jason Hammel and Justin Large, and 18 other incredible Chicago chefs, with beverages paired for the meal by sommeliers and master mixologists.Tables go on sale Friday, July 19, 2019.



CHICAGO, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot Light, a not-for-profit started by award-winning Chicago chefs Jason Hammel, Paul Kahan, Justin Large and Matthias Merges, will host its seventh annual Feed Your Mind Gala on Friday, November 1 at Rockwell on the River (3057 N Rockwell St, Chicago, IL 60618) from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Feed Your Mind Gala will feature 22 award-winning Chicago chefs, an unparalleled gathering of culinary talent. Each chef will create a custom three-course meal with wine for their table of 10 guests. The event will begin with a special cocktail hour, followed by a unique dinner experience and live auction and will conclude with a dessert mixer featuring Chicago's best pastry chefs.

Interested parties will have the opportunity to bid on tables hosted by the following chefs:

Rick Bayless (Frontera)

Abe Conlon (Fat Rice)

Thai Dang (HaiSous)

Joe Flamm and Tony Mantuano (Spiaggia)

Sarah Grueneberg (Monteverde)

Jason Hammel (Lula Café, Marisol)

Paul Kahan (avec, Blackbird, Dove's, Publican, PQM, Nico Osteria, Big Star) cooking with Ryan Pfeiffer (Blackbird)

cooking with Jennifer Kim (Passerotto)

Josh Kulp & Christine Cikowski (Honey Butter Fried Chicken)

Justin Large (Left Coast Food and Juice)

John Manion (La Sirena Clandestina, El Che)

Matthias Merges (Mordecai, Billy Sunday , Old Irving Brewery)

Carrie Nahabedian (Brindille)

Giuseppe Tentori (GT Prime)

Jason Vincent and Ben Lustbader (Giant)

Erick Williams (Virtue)

Erling Wu-Bower (Pacific Standard Time)

Andrew Zimmerman (Sepia)

To secure the table of your choice, interested guests must participate in the Feed Your Mind Gala auction, which will begin on Friday, July 19 at 12 p.m. noon CT. Starting bids for all the tables will be $5,000, and bidding will close at 11:55 p.m. CT on Monday, July 29. After the auction is complete, any remaining tables and individual tickets will go on sale in August on www.feedyourmindgala.org . The Feed Your Mind Gala has sold out annually; therefore, participating in the auction is highly recommended. All proceeds from the event directly support Pilot Light's mission to empower Chicago school children to establish healthy relationships with food.

The 2018 Feed Your Mind Gala raised $475,000, allowing for Pilot Light to continue expansion and increase student impact. All proceeds from the 2019 event will benefit Pilot Light, a 501(c)(3) organization, and Chicago school children.

PILOT LIGHT

Pilot Light is a not-for-profit organization that helps children make healthier choices by connecting the lessons they learn in the classroom to the foods they eat on their lunch trays, at home, and in their communities. Designed to inspire students to make healthier food choices, classroom lessons weave food and nutrition education into everyday subjects such as English, math, social studies and science. With two new programs launching in 2019, Pilot Light will reach more than 9,000 children in this academic year alone.

