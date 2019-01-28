Pilot Flying J extends National Pizza Day celebration with one-week free slice offer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot Flying J, the largest operator of travel centers in North America, is treating all guests to a free slice of its pizzeria-quality pie from Feb. 3-10, starting with the Big Game and through the weekend of National Pizza Day (Feb. 9).

Guests who download or open the Pilot Flying J app during this time period will find an exclusive one-time offer in myRewards to redeem for a free slice of pizza at the more than 300 Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers across the United States serving PJ Fresh pizza. First-time users will also receive a free drink of their choice when downloading the app and can keep saving in-store with access to daily offers on popular food and beverages.

"Whether you're getting ready for the football game or just want to celebrate your love for pizza on National Pizza Day, we invite you to come in for a free slice," said Shannon Johnson, vice president of food innovation for Pilot Flying J. "Made with hand-stretched dough and 100 percent real mozzarella cheese, all PJ Fresh pizzas are baked fresh and available in an assortment of recipes, so there's something for every pizza fan."

Guests are invited to use the free slice offer on any available pizza, including favorites, such as cheese, pepperoni, mega meat and supreme, as well as the current limited-time Mega Meatball.

Additionally, Pilot Flying J recently introduced made-to-order kiosks in select stores to provide guests with the freedom to customize orders to meet their tastes and nutritional needs. This option is perfect for guests who have more time to stop and enjoy a fresh, personalized meal while away from home, such as fresh, made-to-order sandwiches, pizza and more. At the made-to-order kiosk, guests can order a slice of pizza–or a fully customizable whole pizza—to bring home to share with friends and family.

To learn more about PJ Fresh pizza and to find the closest location to redeem the offer for a free slice, visit PilotFlyingJ.com/Pizza. For more information about Pilot Flying J, the mobile app and other amenities, visit PilotFlyingJ.com/mypilot.

About Pilot Flying J

Pilot Flying J, the largest operator of travel centers in North America, is committed to connecting people and places with comfort, care and a smile at every stop. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Flying J has more than 750 retail locations in 44 states, Roadside assistance available at over 135 locations nationwide and growing as part of its Truck Care program, 44 Goodyear Commercial Tire and Service Centers, and 34 Boss Shops. The Pilot Flying J network provides drivers with access to more than 72,000 parking spaces for trucks with Prime Parking at more than 400 locations, 5,200 deluxe showers and more than 6,200 diesel lanes with 5,200 offering Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) at the pump. Pilot Flying J is currently ranked No. 14 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. Visit www.pilotflyingj.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pilot-flying-j-extends-national-pizza-day-celebration-with-one-week-free-slice-offer-300785177.html

SOURCE Pilot Flying J