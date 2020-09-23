Pillsbury Baking Introduces New Funfetti(TM) Slime Baking Mixes and Frosting for Spooky Sweet Treats

New Products Bring the Slime Trend to the Kitchen with Halloween Baking for the Whole Family

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all ghouls, goblins and ghosts: Pillsbury Baking is introducing three exciting new products that finally make slime as delicious to eat as it is fun to play with! New Funfetti™ Slime Frosting, Funfetti™ Slime Cake Mix and Funfetti™ Slime Brownie Mix make any gathering more festive, whether hosting a haunted house for neighbors in the backyard, making treats for a virtual school party or simply enjoy time baking together as a family throughout October.

Funfetti™ Slime Cake Mix and Funfetti™ Slime Frosting

The wickedly awesome Funfetti™ Slime Cake Mix is a chocolate cake mix – the first-ever in Funfetti's™ seasonal line – and includes green, purple, orange and white candy bits. The colorful cake mix is made more 'faBOOlous' once decorated with vanilla flavored Funfetti™ Slime Frosting that is slime green with purple and black sprinkles, plus black-and-white eyeball sprinkles for eerie fun!

Funfetti™ Slime Brownie Mix

You'll earn extra brownie points for the devilishly delicious Funfetti™ Slime Brownie Mix that's disguised with purple, green and white candy bits. Families can add some excitement by frosting them with Funfetti™ Slime Frosting and making their own monster creations!

Festive Favorites

Those who prefer to 'creep' it more traditional can enjoy Funfetti™ Halloween Cake Mix with orange and black candy bits and top with orange Funfetti™ Halloween Frosting complete with orange pumpkin sprinkles, black bat sprinkles and regular white, orange, and black sprinkles. To pipe like a pro, the Funfetti™ Halloween Frosting Pastry Bag uses a built-in star tip to make four distinct designs – stars, rosettes, swirls and waves. For a more magical celebration, new pink Funfetti™ Mermaid Strawberry Frosting and purple Funfetti™ Llama Love Vanilla Frosting will be the icing on the cake to any mermaid or llama-themed Halloween costume.

"For over 100 years, Pillsbury Baking has shared exciting and innovative products that invite families to share the joy of baking delicious treats together at home, especially around holidays," said Dan Anglemyer, COO of Hometown Food Company. "This Halloween, whether families plan to trick-or-treat, attend a small gathering or celebrate with family and friends virtually, Funfetti™ brings the slimy, the spooky and the fun to any festivity."

Funfetti™ baking mixes and frostings are now available in the baking aisles of grocery and mass merchandise stores nationwide. Funfetti™ frostings retail for $1.30 to $2.50 each, Funfetti™ cake mixes retail for $1.30 to $2.30, and Funfetti™ brownie mixes retail for $1.85 to $2.35. For more information, baking tips, recipes and activity ideas, visit PillsburyBaking.com or follow @PillsburyBaking on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Hometown Food Company

Hometown Food Company, based in Chicago, IL, was formed by Brynwood Partners in August 2018. The portfolio includes the exclusive U.S. rights to the iconic Pillsbury® brand's shelf-stable baking products, including Funfetti™, along with the Hungry Jack®, White Lily®, Jim Dandy®, and Martha White® brands. Hometown expanded its portfolio of brands in October 2019 by acquiring the Arrowhead Mills® and SunSpire® brands.

