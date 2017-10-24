Pie Five Pizza's New Website Will Make You Drool

Fast casual pizza trailblazer upgrades online customer experience

DALLAS, Oct. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Logging on to Pie Five Pizza's new website just might make your mouth water. The brand known for customizable pizzas prepared and ready to enjoy in just five minutes has upgraded their website to include bold, fresh food imagery along with an integrated ordering and loyalty platform.

"When we rolled out our new mobile app earlier this year, we saw a huge opportunity to elevate our online experience at the same time," said Christina Coy, Vice President of Marketing for Pie Five Pizza Co. "Pie Five continues to evolve and our new restaurant design, app launch and modernized website are all part of our master plan to keep guests coming back."

Earlier this year, Pie Five began rolling out exciting enhancements to the brand. The new mobile app was developed by Punchh. In addition, Pie Five launched an updated, contemporary logo, new restaurant design and in-house delivery along with menu innovations such as bone-in and boneless chicken wings.

"We understand the importance of modernizing and simplifying our guests' online experience," said Coy. "We believe our online and mobile presence is just as important as the in-store experience – they all define our brand and show customers how much we value their business."

Pie Five's fast casual concept allows guests to completely customize their own, personal pizza from a selection of more than 40 fresh toppings, seven savory sauces and four made-from-scratch crusts. Complement each meal with a freshly tossed side salad or basket of warm, cheesy Breadstix!

For more information on Pie Five's locations, please visit the Pie Five location finder. Connect with Pie Five on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Pie Five Pizza Co.

Dallas-based Pie Five Pizza Co. is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE). RAVE owns, franchises and supplies more than 300 Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. Pie Five Pizza Co. is the leading brand in the rapidly growing fast-casual pizza space, offering individual handcrafted pizzas with fresh ingredients made to order in less than five minutes. Named among Fast Casual's Top "Movers & Shakers" for three consecutive years, 2015 "Best Franchise Deal" by QSR Magazine, 2012 Hot Concepts winner by Nation's Restaurant News and one of "10 Hot New Restaurant Chains from Established Brands" by Forbes.com. For more information, please visit PieFivePizza.com.

Contact: Jami Zimmerman, Champion Management

972.930.9933; jzimmerman@championmgt.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pie-five-pizzas-new-website-will-make-you-drool-300542277.html

SOURCE Pie Five Pizza Co.