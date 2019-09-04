Pie Five Pizza Prepares to Make its Danville Debut

Fast-casual pizza brand brings its customizable experience to Virginia in spring 2020

DANVILLE, Va., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pizza lovers, get ready – Pie Five Pizza is coming to Danville!

After tasting Pie Five for the first time in Kentucky about three years ago, Franchisee Paresh Suthar knew that he had to bring the fast-casual pizza brand to Virginia.

"Danville is a growing community in the heart of Southern Virginia with qualities that make up small-town charm combined with the assets of a city ready to burst with excitement," Suthar said. "It's the perfect spot to open a Pie Five."

Already involved in the hospitality industry, Suthar believes Pie Five's customizable experience will prove successful within the Danville community.

"Pie Five offers quality ingredients and a vast selection of toppings," Suthar continued. "Guests can really customize their own pizza exactly how they want it, which is precisely what today's consumers are looking for. I can't wait to introduce Pie Five to the community of Danville."

Pie Five's fast-casual concept provides guests with a fully customizable experience from start to finish. With more than 30 fresh toppings, six savory sauces and five crust choices, there's a delicious pairing to match every guest's preference. In addition to offering low-carb Cauliflower Crust, Pie Five accommodates dietary restrictions with its gluten-free crust and vegan cheese options.

ABOUT PIE FIVE PIZZA

Dallas-based Pie Five Pizza is a subsidiary of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE). Rave owns, franchises and supplies more than 250 Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. Pie Five Pizza is the leading brand in the rapidly growing fast casual pizza space, offering individual handcrafted pizzas with fresh ingredients made to order in less than five minutes. The brand was named among Fast Casual's Top "Movers & Shakers" for three consecutive years, 2015 "Best Franchise Deal" by QSR Magazine, 2012 Hot Concepts winner by Nation's Restaurant News and one of "10 Hot New Restaurant Chains from Established Brands" by Forbes.com. For more information, please visit PieFivePizza.com.

