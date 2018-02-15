Pie Five Brings Personalized Pizza To East Brunswick

Fast-casual pizza trailblazer set to make debut Feb. 19

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Picky pizza lovers in East Brunswick are in luck!

Pie Five Pizza Co. – the fast-casual restaurant known for its customizable pizzas prepared and ready to enjoy in five minutes or less – is opening its first East Brunswick restaurant on Monday, Feb. 19, at 603 NJ-18 in Summerhill Square.

To celebrate its grand opening, Pie Five will have an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Mayor Brad Cohen of the Township of East Brunswick on Wednesday, Feb. 21. This marks the second Pie Five in New Jersey.

"We are excited to expand and bring our exceptional pizza experience to East Brunswick," said Pie Five Franchisee Dinesh Goswami. "Our comfortable, clean and friendly environment combined with speedy service and quality ingredients makes Pie Five the go-to spot for every pizza lover. We've assembled an awesome team and we're all looking forward to becoming an integral part of the local community."

Open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Pie Five is the perfect destination for busy families and active professionals looking for a fast and delicious meal handcrafted from fresh, hand-cut veggies and artisan toppings.

With nearly 100 locations nationwide, Pie Five's fast-casual concept provides guests with a fully customizable experience from start to finish. With more than 40 fresh toppings, seven savory sauces and three made-from-scratch crusts, there's a delicious pairing to match every guest's preference. Pie Five also accommodates dietary restrictions by offering gluten-free crust and vegan cheese options. Complement each pizza with a freshly tossed salad or warm cinnamon stix for dessert.

For more information on Pie Five's locations, please visit the Pie Five location finder. Connect with Pie Five on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Join the Circle of Crust to earn points for every purchase of pizza or large salad. Circle of Crust members even get a free pizza on their half birthday!

ABOUT PIE FIVE PIZZA CO.

Dallas-based Pie Five Pizza Co. is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE). RAVE owns, franchises and supplies more than 300 Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. Pie Five Pizza Co. is the leading brand in the rapidly growing fast-casual pizza space, offering individual handcrafted pizzas with fresh ingredients made to order in less than five minutes. The brand was named among Fast Casual's Top "Movers & Shakers" for three consecutive years, 2015 "Best Franchise Deal" by QSR Magazine, 2012 Hot Concepts winner by Nation's Restaurant News and one of "10 Hot New Restaurant Chains from Established Brands" by Forbes.com. For more information, please visit PieFivePizza.com.

