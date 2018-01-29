Pie for Dinner: Leek & Potato Galette with Fresh Herbs

Who says you can’t have pie for dinner? One thing we’ve learned from over 40 years of culinary education: pie is never not a good idea — especially as a main course. The galette we serve to guests at our special events is essentially that: pie crust with a savory filling that works perfectly for a main course dish. Special Events Chef Philipp Hering fills us in on why: “I love making galettes because they combine the fundamentals of both the savory and the pastry kitchen — from the buttery, flaky pie crust to the salty, flavorful filling. Because it’s winter, I developed a hearty, satisfying recipe with potatoes, leeks and parmesan cheese. This recipe, however, can be repurposed for any season, with your choice of seasonal filling.”

Keep reading to get Philipp's simple recipe for this delish dinner.