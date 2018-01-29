  1. Home
Pie for Dinner: Leek & Potato Galette with Fresh Herbs

From blog.ice.edu by Caitlin Gunther
Who says you can’t have pie for dinner? One thing we’ve learned from over 40 years of culinary education: pie is never not a good idea — especially as a main course. The galette we serve to guests at our special events is essentially that: pie crust with a savory filling that works perfectly for a main course dish. Special Events Chef Philipp Hering fills us in on why: “I love making galettes because they combine the fundamentals of both the savory and the pastry kitchen — from the buttery, flaky pie crust to the salty, flavorful filling. Because it’s winter, I developed a hearty, satisfying recipe with potatoes, leeks and parmesan cheese. This recipe, however, can be repurposed for any season, with your choice of seasonal filling.”

leek & potato galette

Keep reading to get Philipp's simple recipe for this delish dinner.  

