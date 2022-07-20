Photos: Jermaine Dupri Hosts PETA’s 26th Congressional Veggie Dog Lunch

This afternoon, legendary music producer Jermaine Dupri joined PETA to dish up tasty vegan hot dogs—courtesy of Slutty Vegan—to members of Congress and their staff at the group’s 26th Congressional Veggie Dog Lunch, which started as a protest in 1996 but is now a Capitol Hill institution. More photos are available here.

Dupri, a longtime vegan, has teamed up with PETA for a “Feel the Beets. Lose the Meats” campaign—the theme of this year’s congressional luncheon. “Vegan food will have you feeling your best and helping animals, and that’s the positive message we wanted to get out today,” he says. “I’ve been working with PETA for years to promote healthy eating, and it’s only gotten easier since I made the vegan switch over a decade ago.”

Guests enjoyed Slutty Vegan’s Big Dawgs (served on pretzel buns, piled high with sauerkraut, and smothered in a signature sauce) as well as Dupri’s own line of dairy-free ice cream—and took home plush beet toys and treats for their dogs. In recent months, Dupri has donated hundreds of cartons of his frozen vegan dessert to PETA’s national food justice campaign, and in 2019, the hip-hop legend hosted a “ThanksVegan” giveaway in his hometown of Atlanta.

PETA—whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to eat”—opposes speciesism, a human-supremacist worldview. For more information, please visit PETA.org or follow the group on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

