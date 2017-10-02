Phoenix Police Chief Jeri L. Williams to deliver keynote address at First Annual FIBCO Family Services, Inc. "Heart Of A Village" Breakfast

PHOENIX, Oct. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- FIBCO Family Services, Inc. a not-for- profit organization focused on family and individual self-sustainability challenges for over 30 years, will host community members, leaders, and business supporters at their First Annual Breakfast to support their key programs. Keynote speaker of this year's event is Phoenix Police Chief Jeri L. Williams, the highest–ranking female police officer in the United States. Chief Williams is a native of Phoenix, and brings the unique perspective of having risen to a top leadership position of serving and protecting the diverse "village" (Phoenix) from which she came.

Friday October 27 from 7:30 a.m. until 9:00 a.m., at The Hope Center 1141 East Jefferson St. Phoenix, AZ, the event includes full breakfast, presentation, and discussion of how since 1986 FIBCO Family Services, Inc. (a 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit) has served the community through four main program areas: Food and Clothing Distribution, African Immigrant and Refugee Support Services, Job Readiness Programming, and Affordable Housing for some of the most vulnerable and underserved individuals of the community.

Proceeds from this event will support FIBCO human services and housing programs, such as the The Ujima House. The Ujima House provides for the physical and emotional needs of teen girls in the foster care system, that includes shelter, food, and clothing. Through these programs, FIBCO provides services to hundreds of individuals and families every week.

Individual tickets are $30 dollars. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Pleases visit www.fibco.org for sponsorship and tickets – limiting seating/meals available.

FIBCO Mission

FIBCO Family Services, Inc. is dedicated to making a difference in our community by providing resources and knowledge to assist individuals and families in becoming self-sustaining.

For more information on the "Heart Of A Village" First Annual FIBCO Fall Breakfast, visit www.fibco.org or call Damara Lotten, Executive Director at 602-385-3902.

CONTACT: James Shipp, Office 928-848-4088 james@shippshapemedia.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phoenix-police-chief-jeri-l-williams-to-deliver-keynote-address-at-first-annual-fibco-family-services-inc-heart-of-a-village-breakfast-300529453.html

SOURCE FIBCO Family Services, Inc.