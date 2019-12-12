Pho Hoa Noodle Soup Expands With Multiple Franchise Units

Silicon Valley Restaurant Group to Open Two New Locations

CUPERTINO, Calif., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pho Hoa Noodle Soup, the leading U.S.-based Vietnamese food franchise, announced the grand opening of two new locations by Silicon Valley Restaurant Group, LLC. One of these locations will be a standalone Pho Hoa located at 20674 Homestead Rd. in Cupertino, California while the other will open alongside sister franchise Jazen Tea, a fruit and boba tea company, at 3205 Crow Canyon Pl. in San Ramon. The Cupertino location is slated to hold its Grand Opening Event on Dec. 14, 2019, while the opening date for the San Ramon location is slated to open March 2020.

The new locations will be owned by multi-unit owners, Silicon Valley Restaurant Group, LLC, and will make a total of three Pho Hoa locations owned by the franchisee, adding to their current location in the Mercado Shopping Center in Santa Clara.

"After the success of our Mercado Pho Hoa and Jazen Tea location we are very excited to be opening a Pho Hoa in Cupertino and San Ramon," says, Hanh Tran, Franchisee and member of Silicon Valley Restaurant Group, LLC. "As a multi-unit franchisee, we work directly with the Pho Hoa team on a day-to-day basis. Their ongoing support has been very important during the process of opening our new locations. With their marketing efforts, we are confident we'll have a great turn out on our Grand Opening Days!"

In celebration of each new restaurant, Pho Hoa will be hosting a Grand Opening Event. For more information on each new location and the Grand Opening Events, visit phohoa.com. For information on owning your own Pho Hoa franchise, visit phohoa.com/franchising.

About Pho Hoa and Jazen Tea

Founded in 1983, Pho Hoa Noodle Soup now operates in 6 countries internationally and offers delicious and healthy pho noodle soup at an affordable price. As one of the largest Vietnamese Fast-Casual dining chains in the world, quality and consistency remain the company's top priorities and the driving force behind their success as a franchise. Pho Hoa was recently featured on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2019 Franchise 500 and Top Food Franchise list.

Jazen Tea was founded in San Jose, California in 2012 and has since expanded to 18 locations in the U.S. and Canada. The company specializes in creating fresh fruit teas, made with real fruit and high-quality tea leaves. Jazen Tea was recently featured by Franchise Gator as one of the industry's Top Emerging Franchises.

For a limited time, Pho Hoa is currently offering to waive the Jazen Tea franchise fee when co-branded with a Pho Hoa. For franchising information, please visit phohoa.com/franchising.

Media Inquiries

Kan Simon

Franchise Development Consultant

949-680-8638

kansimon@aureflam.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

https://www.phohoa.com/franchising

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pho-hoa-noodle-soup-expands-with-multiple-franchise-units-300974308.html

SOURCE Pho Hoa and Jazen Tea