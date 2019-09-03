Phivida announces Bloomgroove e-commerce site is now shipping across North America

VANCOUVER and SAN DIEGO, CA, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Phivida Holdings Inc. (CSE: VIDA OTCQX: PHVAF) ("Phivida" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Bloomgroove.com, its e-commerce site offering a full range of cannabis accessories, is now available to customers across North America. Bloomgroove.com is a custom-built platform that is fast and user-intuitive, featuring cannabis accessories from reputable manufacturers, such as Storz & Bickel, Arizer, Grenco Science, and DaVinci.

"Making Bloomgroove.com available across North America is an important milestone," said Jim Bailey, CEO of Phivida. "This is the first phase of a holistic approach between merging direct-to-customer (DTC) and traditional brick and mortar sales models in an effort to provide our customers with greater choices and accessibility. With the everchanging regulatory landscape it is critical that we have invested heavily in the digital space in an effort to avoid many of the headwinds within our category. As well, we are really excited about the implementation of phase two when we launch Wikala.com in the fourth quarter of this year, which focuses solely on the health and wellness sector."

"With Bloomgrove.com launched we will continue our work on Wikala.com," said David Moon, President of Wikala. "This will be a site that focuses solely on hemp and CBD – it will form a comprehensive e-commerce platform that includes Feeloki.com, Hempvidaplus.com, Greencamp.com and Bloomgroove.com."

ABOUT Phivida Holdings Inc.

Phivida Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC with operations in San Diego, CA. Phivida is a premium functional food and beverage company focused on whole plant nutrition and natural ingredients that help best maintain overall health and balance in the human body. The company infuses organic active hemp extract into a variety of premium beverages and clinical products for everyday health. Phivida embraces and celebrates a return to organic, natural, plant-based foods and beverages, and a focus on holistic health and wellness. The mission is to help reduce the world's dependence on pharmaceuticals and provide food and beverage choices that allow customers to live a balanced, healthy lifestyle. For more information, visit phivida.com.

