Philly Pretzel Factory Concession Truck Heading to Minneapolis to Support its Home Team and Give the City a Taste of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Philly Pretzel Factory, the largest Philly style pretzel bakery in the world, has embarked on a cross-country trip driving its concession truck from Philadelphia to Minneapolis in support of its underdog football team playing on February 4, 2018. While in Minnesota, the company knows that Philly Pretzel Factory fans from all over the U.S. will love to enjoy its fresh, "served hot outta the oven" pretzels.

"We're excited to support our hometown players and are looking forward to bringing fans from all corners of the United States a special taste of our iconic pretzels," said Dan DiZio, Co-Founder and CEO of the Philly Pretzel Factory. "It's been over a decade since their last time making it to the big game and only the third time that they have qualified this far, so we are rallying behind the team and rooting for them."

Representatives from Philly Pretzel Factory will be selling pretzels starting on Saturday, February 3rd at the IDS Center, located at 9120 West River Road. Media interested in tasting a sample or having the concession truck visit them may contact Philly Pretzel Factory Marketing Manager Adam Terranova (aterranova@spfsinc.com).

On January 21st, the morning of the NFC Championship game, a franchisee in Pennsylvania came up with an idea to create a pretzel in the shape of a dog bone, referring to it as an "underdog pretzel bone." He sold them, donating proceeds to his local animal shelter. Once the news made its way through the franchise system, additional locations across state lines began making the "underdog pretzel bones" over the last two weeks, donating part of the proceeds to local animal shelters.

"We think it's important to give back in the local communities in which we live and work. And with people from all over America in Minneapolis, we thought it would be great to have a presence so they can have a taste of Philly amidst the festivities," said Marty Ferrill, President of Philly Pretzel Factory. "Since we have the mobile capabilities to bring our pretzels to Minneapolis, we wanted to get in on the fun and help encourage the team and all the fans."

With more than 165 franchised locations, the brand has a presence in 13 states from Massachusetts south to Florida, and west to Las Vegas. As the company continues to partner with qualified franchise partners – most of who have a connection to Philadelphia and love of a fresh baked pretzel – it has expanded across the Midwest with locations open in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Missouri.

Philly Pretzel Factory offers consumers a fresh, satisfying snack with their fresh-baked pretzels that are "served hot outta the oven." Philly Pretzel Factory was founded in 1998 by college buddies Dan DiZio and Len Lehman and has grown into the largest Philly style pretzel bakery in the world, feeding customers at more than 165 franchised locations spreading across the country out of Philadelphia. Philly Pretzel Factory's menu offers the traditional Philly style pretzel and also includes pretzel twists, mini pretzels, rivets, pretzel dogs, cheesesteak pretzels and a variety of mustards. These products can be found in a stand-alone bakery, transportation and entertainment venues, and in the nation's largest retailer, Walmart. For more information on Philly Pretzel Factory, visit www.phillypretzelfactory.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit www.ownappf.com.

