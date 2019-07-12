Philly Pretzel Factory Celebrates National Hot Dog Day with $1 Pretzel Dogs and Limited-Time Only Big Cheesy Jalapeño Pretzel Dogs for All Customers

Philly Pretzel Factory will also be giving away free pretzel dogs for their first 100 customers who come in after 11AM on July 17th



PHILADELPHIA, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Philly Pretzel Factory will once again be celebrating National Hot Dog Day on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, by selling $1 pretzel dogs at all participating franchise locations. This year, as an added bonus, starting at 11AM the first 100 customers at each participating Philly Pretzel Factory can get a pretzel dog for free, no purchase necessary. In addition to their original pretzel dog, the company decided to turn up the heat this summer with their new, limited-time-only Big Cheesy Jalapeño Pretzel Dog, which will also be included in the promotion.

"We love incorporating our famous Philly-style soft pretzels into new products for our customers and our pretzel dog has become a fan favorite," said Dan DiZio, CEO and co-founder of Philly Pretzel Factory. "We're proud to debut the Big Cheesy Jalapeño Pretzel Dog this summer through July and August and celebrate National Hot Dog Day with our $1 deal once again."

With a commitment to freshness and authenticity, Philly Pretzel Factory serves more Philly-style pretzels than any other company in the world, serving over 125 million soft-pretzels each year. In addition to traditional soft pretzels and pretzel dogs, the franchise also offers pretzel cheesesteaks, pepperoni pretzel melts, cinnamon pretzel twists and a variety of flavored dips and drinks. Philly Pretzel Factory can also accommodate customer pretzel orders as well as catering delivery from participating locations.

The company's national presence has been rapidly growing to help bring Philadelphia's favorite snack to new markets including Texas, Missouri, Illinois, and most recently Arizona.

Exclusions to the promotion include franchise locations in airports, train stations, and entertainment venues. For more information about Philly Pretzel Factory and to find a location near you, visit https://phillypretzelfactory.com .

ABOUT PHILLY PRETZEL FACTORY

Philly Pretzel Factory offers consumers a fresh, satisfying snack with their fresh-baked pretzels that are "served hot outta the oven." Philly Pretzel Factory was founded in 1998 by college buddies Dan DiZio and Len Lehman and has grown into the largest Philly style pretzel bakery in the world, feeding customers at 170 franchised locations spreading across the country out of Philadelphia. Philly Pretzel Factory's menu offers the traditional Philly style pretzel and also includes pretzel twists, mini pretzels, rivets, pretzel dogs, cheesesteak pretzels and a variety of mustards. These products can be found in a stand-alone bakery, transportation and entertainment venues, and in the nation's largest retailer, Walmart. For more information on Philly Pretzel Factory, visit www.phillypretzelfactory.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit www.ownappf.com.

