Phagelux, Inc. announces a multi-product collaboration with Passport Food Safety Solutions, Inc.

SHANGHAI, MONTREAL, and SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ - Phagelux, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of novel phage and lysin antibacterial products and solutions, announced today that it has entered into a a four product development, manufacturing and sales/marketing agreement with Passport Food Safety Solutions, Inc. More specifically, Phagelux's US operating division has entered into an agreement to develop for Passport Food Safety four bacteriophage-based products to be used for a variety of food safety and environment protection purposes. In addition to product development, Phagelux will also manufacture the products in both its US and Asian manufacturing facilities. With the exception of China and Japan, Passport Food Safety Solutions will then sell these four products globally.

Mark Engel, CEO of Phagelux added that "Phagelux is now developing multiple products in multiple fields that will target either difficult to address bacteria or antibiotic resistant bacteria. Our collaboration with Passport Food Safety Solutions will allow us to develop and manufacture four new products that will reduce bacterial loads in multiple problematic areas associated with food safety. We will be able to leverage the sales and marketing capabilities of Passport Food Safety Solutions to rapidly roll out these products globally." Tony Swensen, COO of Phagelux's US operating division added, "We have now worked with Passport Food Safety Solutions for two years and I am very pleased that our initial successes have resulted in this new collaboration."

Tom Nicholson, President & CEO of Passport Food Safety Solutions added, "Bacteriophage products are a cornerstone of our food safety portfolio and have been proven to be highly effective in reducing foodborne pathogens. We're excited to work with Phagelux as we continue to develop a pipeline of new bacteriophage technologies and applications that will meet the growing global demand for pathogen reduction innovation."

About Phagelux, Inc.

Phagelux utilizes phages, lysins and other biologics and related delivery technologies to create antibacterial products and solutions. Phagelux is headquartered in Shanghai with laboratories in China and North America and manufacturing facilities in China and the United States. Phagelux has both HumanHealth and AgriHealth divisions. For more information visit www.phagelux.com.

About Passport Food Safety Solutions, Inc.

Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, Passport Food Safety Solutions offers an innovative "systems" approach to help meat packers and processors develop practical solutions that consistently meet stringent food safety standards. The only company of its kind with 100 percent of its business focus on food safety, Passport Food Safety Solutions offers insights from plant-specific and industry-benchmark analytics; a broad product portfolio with the latest food-safety innovations; and a unique system for evaluating and commercializing new technologies. For more information visit www.passportfoodsafety.com.

