At P.F. Chang's, Good Fortune Is Easy To Come By And Even Easier To Give - Buy $100 In Holiday Gift Cards And Get A $20 Bonus Reward Starting Oct. 29

New gift card designs also available now at pfchangs.com and in restaurants

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- P.F. Chang's proves good fortune is easy to come by this holiday season with its give & get bonus reward campaign. From October 29 through December 31, 2018, guests are invited to purchase P.F. Chang's holiday gift cards online and in restaurants, and for every $100 they spend, they get a $20 bonus reward to use between January 1 and February 28, 2019 at participating P.F. Chang's across the U.S. New holiday e-gift cards featuring some of P.F. Chang's scratch-made favorites in fun, holiday-themed designs are now available at pfchangs.com/gift-cards. Traditional plastic cards, including P.F. Chang's iconic warrior horse and new holiday-themed fortune cookie ornament design, are also available online and in restaurants.

"We're on a mission to spread made-from-scratch happiness and good fortune this holiday season," said Tana Davila, P.F. Chang's V.P. of Marketing and Brand Development. "These new designs remind our guests that P.F. Chang's dishes are made with love, and that good fortune should always be shared with friends and family."

Farm to Wok® is P.F. Chang's food philosophy, which means everything is cooked from scratch, every day in each restaurant across the world. The menu features P.F. Chang's signature made-from-scratch dishes, hand-rolled dumplings and sushi, desserts, and custom cocktails made with fresh-squeezed juices, as well as microbrews, and an extensive wine list to complement every dish.

To learn more about P.F. Chang's bonus reward gift cards and redemption rules, visit pfchangs.com/gift-cards.

About P.F. Chang's

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang's is the first multi-unit restaurant concept in the U.S. to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. Since inception, P.F. Chang's chefs have been hand-rolling dim sum, hand chopping and slicing all vegetables and meats, scratch cooking every sauce and wok-cooking each dish, every day in every restaurant. P.F. Chang's Farm to Wok® menu highlights its wholesome, scratch-cooking approach and introduces new dishes and drinks for lunch, happy hour and dinner. Today, P.F. Chang's has more than 18,000 employees and 300 restaurants, including three airport locations, in 25 countries and territories. For more P.F. Chang's news, promotions and store openings, or to make reservations, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter @PFChangs and Instagram.

