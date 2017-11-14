The petfood packaging market in Europe is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.15% during the period 2017-2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- About Petfood Packaging

Petfood packaging ensures high barrier packaging for protecting the petfood from moisture and oxidization. It is useful in resisting greasing and odor in petfood. The different types of raw materials that are used in the petfood packaging market include plastic (both flexible and rigid), folding carton, and metal. Pouches, metal cans, and multiwall bags are expected to witness a steady growth rate during the forecast period, pouches being the most popular.

Technavio's analysts forecast the petfood packaging market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 7.15% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the petfood packaging market in Europe for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Eastern Europe

• Western Europe

Technavio's report, Petfood Packaging Market in Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Amcor

• Bemis

• Mondi

• Sonoco

Other prominent vendors

• Ardagh

• CCL

• Coveris

• DS Smith

• Printpack

Market driver

• Rise in demand for convenient and pouch packaging

Market challenge

• Increased raw material prices

Market trend

• Premium petfood packaging

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

