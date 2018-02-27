Pete And Gerry's Organic Eggs Hatches Partnership With Triathlete Champion Gwen Jorgensen

MONROE, N.H., Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs, the number one organic egg brand in the country, today announced its partnership with elite athlete Gwen Jorgensen, world champion triathlete and the first U.S. athlete to ever win an Olympic gold medal in the sport. As part of her partnership with the brand, Jorgensen will be educating consumers on the importance of including organic eggs in a healthful diet, and will share with consumers how and why she incorporates them into her own daily diet to help fuel her training for her next big challenge: The Marathon in Tokyo 2020.

"We're very excited about this partnership with Gwen," said Paul Turbeville, VP of Marketing at Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs. "We know that organic eggs are one of nature's most perfect foods, but with Gwen's expertise and personal testament we can continue to educate consumers, too, and inspire them with recipes and ideas for incorporating eggs into their own daily diets, at any fitness level. You certainly don't have to be an elite athlete to reap the health benefits of eggs."

As America's first Certified Humane egg producer, Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs is dedicated to the humane treatment of its hens and the farmers who care for them, and is proud to source all of its free range eggs through its network of more than 125 small family farms, across 14 states. This is in stark contrast to the conventional egg industry, which supplies almost 90% of America's eggs and relies on massive facilities housing millions of hens confined to cages without access to the outdoors.

"I've been eating eggs every day, for years," said Gwen Jorgensen. "So when Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs approached me, I knew it was a perfect fit, and a great opportunity to share why I consider organic eggs to be such a crucial part of my training regimen. Plus, their commitment to animal welfare and family farming is something I've long admired about the brand."

Through this partnership, Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs will also donate approximately 2,000 dozen organic eggs to one of Gwen's favorite nonprofits in her hometown of Portland, Oregon, New Avenues for Youth. New Avenues is dedicated to the prevention and intervention of youth homelessness and serves three meals a day, more than 23,000 meals in total to youth experiencing homelessness in Portland each year.

About Pete and Gerry's Organics LLC

The Pete and Gerry's Organics LLC family has been raising chickens for three generations and is totally committed to bringing consumers the highest-quality, freshest organic free range eggs possible. Pete and Gerry's Organics LLC is a values-led company dedicated to humane treatment of animals and supporting small family farms who follow the strictest standards of humane animal treatment, safety, and environmental sustainability. In 2003 the company became the first Certified Humane egg producer in the US. In 2013 Pete and Gerry's became the first egg producer in the world to achieve Certified B-Corporation status. Pete and Gerry's Organics LLC believes hens deserve a safe, comfortable place to live a happy, healthy life – and that family farmers deserve the right to keep their lands and livelihoods without having to resort to unhealthy factory-farm practices. To learn more about Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs, visit www.peteandgerrys.com.

