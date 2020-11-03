PETA Tells You Where to Order the Top Food Delivery Trends

Grubhub, a popular mobile app food delivery service similar to Uber Eats, revealed the year’s most popular food delivery trends as of July 2020, based on more than half a million orders placed in the online food delivery market in the U.S. Vegans love a ready-to-eat meal delivered to their door just as much as the next person, so here are the top 10 trends with a vegan spin and where to order them:

1. Spicy Chicken Sandwich

What’s better than a vegan chicken sandwich? A spicy vegan chicken sandwich! Eat your heart out, Chick-fil-A. Enjoying sandwiches that taste like chicken doesn’t mean we need to eat chickens—welcome to the 21st century.

Get Your Spicy Chicken Sandwich On at Any of These Restaurants

2. Plant-Based Burger

People are obviously having no trouble finding delicious vegan burgers—the hard part is probably deciding which option to go with. We suggest ordering from any place that sells the Beyond Burger. It’s delicious, reliable, and never tested on animals.

These Are All the Chains With the Beyond Burger on the Menu

3. Vanilla Shake

While we’re totally on board with a lazy day of leisure and online ordering, vegan shakes are, like, really easy to make yourself. If you have a blender, some vegan ice cream, and some vegan milk, you can have a vegan shake. But if you insist on ordering one, we’d never try to stand in your way.

Order a Vanilla Shake From These Vegan-Friendly Ice Cream Parlors

4. Iced Latte

Imagine a coffee chain that doesn’t offer any plant-based milks! What is this, the ’90s? More coffee chains than not are probably vegan-friendly these days. So if you don’t have the energy to walk to your local café, a mobile app order will bring a delicious vegan iced latte to you before the ice melts.

Find Out Which Coffee Chain Has the Most Vegan-Friendly Options to Choose From

5. Chili

It’s getting colder outside, and you’re staying in—we get it. A bowl of chili delivered to your door is the ultimate in comfort. A fair amount of chain restaurants do offer vegan chili, but when you’re searching in your food delivery app, try typing in “vegetarian chili”—you’re more likely to find some that’s actually vegan if you get it without cheese. Here are few chain restaurants that offer vegan chili:

McAlister’s Deli offers vegan chili on its vegan menu.

offers vegan chili on its vegan menu. Hard Times Cafe has a vegan-friendly “vegetarian chili” made with soy.

has a vegan-friendly “vegetarian chili” made with soy. TGI Fridays has Beyond Meat chili—just order it without cheese to make it vegan.

6. Cinnamon Roll

As there are 42 locations around the U.S., there’s a decent chance that you can order a delicious vegan cinnamon roll from Cinnaholic, with all the decadent toppings your heart desires!

If you’re not near a Cinnaholic, you can move search for local options in your mobile delivery apps. You could also use a delivery service to buy these brands’ vegan cinnamon rolls from a grocery store:

Or make your own:

7. Chimichanga

A chimichanga is a deep-fried burrito in the Tex-Mex/Southwestern cuisine category.

Modern Love makes a delicious mushroom potato chimichanga with cashew sour cream.

makes a delicious mushroom potato chimichanga with cashew sour cream. Vegan Van makes a vegan chimichanga with your choice of seasoned soy “chicken” or seasoned seitan “beef.”

makes a vegan chimichanga with your choice of seasoned soy “chicken” or seasoned seitan “beef.” Golden Dinosaurs Vegan Deli makes a delicious-looking vegan chimichanga.

makes a delicious-looking vegan chimichanga. The Buff Restaurant makes a “vegan chimi” with potatoes, veggies, avocado, and black beans.

If your town is currently vegan chimichanga–less, try one of these delicious recipes:

8. Beef Burrito

Del Taco offers an Epic Beyond Original Mex Burrito, which comes vegan.

offers an Epic Beyond Original Mex Burrito, which comes vegan. Freebirds World Burrito has Beyond Meat beef at some locations, so check the nearest one.

has Beyond Meat beef at some locations, so check the nearest one. Chipotle ’s Sofritas has a beefy consistency but is 100% plant-based.

’s Sofritas has a beefy consistency but is 100% plant-based. Tocaya Organica ‘s vegan picadillo tastes similar to beef—and don’t forget to add the vegan cheese and vegan chipotle crema.

vegan picadillo tastes similar to beef—and don’t forget to add the vegan cheese and vegan chipotle crema. Sharky ‘ s has organic tofu, and try adding pinto beans, Mexican-style rice, and guacamole—just skip the cheese and sour cream to enjoy a fully vegan burrito.

‘ has organic tofu, and try adding pinto beans, Mexican-style rice, and guacamole—just skip the cheese and sour cream to enjoy a fully vegan burrito. Pancheros Mexican Grill has a vegan option called the Tofusada.

9. Potato Tacos

Find delicious vegan potato tacos at these restaurants:

If you’re ordering potato tacos from somewhere else, just be sure to request no dairy-based sour cream and cheese to make them vegan.

10. Taro Milk Tea

Rounding out the top 10 is taro milk tea, which is a drink derived from taro, a high-starch root vegetable. You can make this beverage vegan simply by using a dairy-free milk and selecting a vegan topping such as vegan boba or red beans, which taste like mochi. Find vegan milk options at any of these places (but ask about the toppings before ordering):

Bubble U in Los Angeles has taro milk tea that you can order with soy, oat, or almond milk.

in Los Angeles has taro milk tea that you can order with soy, oat, or almond milk. Mi ‘ N Tea in Philadelphia has Purple Daze taro milk tea, which can be ordered with vegan milk—but you have to ask for it in the “special requests” field if you order online, as the option doesn’t appear on the website.

‘ in Philadelphia has Purple Daze taro milk tea, which can be ordered with vegan milk—but you have to ask for it in the “special requests” field if you order online, as the option doesn’t appear on the website. Loving Fruit Bubble Tea in Atlanta has a taro bubble tea that can be ordered vegan.

As you can see, it’s super-easy to enjoy America’s favorite food delivery trends without paying people to exploit and kill animals. And many of these are national chain restaurants, so be sure to check out your local options on Google or HappyCow, as there may be loads more choices near you!

