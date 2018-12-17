PETA’s Most Popular Vegan Recipes of 2018

In 2018, our free vegan recipes received over 2 million views. Omnivores, brand-new vegans, and seasoned pros alike turn to PETA Living when they’re looking for plant-based inspiration in the kitchen. We’ve got thousands of delicious options that will satisfy your hunger while sparing animals a life of suffering and a violent death. So if you’re stuck in a rut and wondering what to cook next—or if you’re new to the game and have no idea where to get started—look no further than this recipe list.

These were some of the most searched for, most viewed, and most popular vegan recipes of 2018:

Delicious Vegan Battered ‘Fish’ Tacos

It’s no surprise that these vegan fish tacos were popular in 2018. Throughout the year, we saw the debut of several exciting new vegan seafood products in stores and online.

Healthy Triple-Layer Smoothie

This vegan detox smoothie is a popular item from our Two-Week Vegan Meal Plan. Be sure to check out the full plan to get more recipe ideas.

General Tso’s Tofu

This tempting recipe from The Buddhist Chef was a hit in 2018. Check out this video to see why:

Vegan New York–Style Bagels with Tomato Lox

Bring home the bagels all year long with this recipe.

Enchilada Pie

This spicy dish will be a hit at your next potluck.

Coconut Chia Berry Parfait

This is a perfect snack for any time of the day.

Black Bean Veggie Burger

In 2018, vegan burgers took over grocery store shelves and restaurant menus. If you want to see what all the hype is about, check out this vegan recipe video from The Buddhist Chef:

Vegan Macro Bowl

Fermented foods and macronutrients will help keep your gut healthy.

Vegan Rainbow Lemon Cake with Buttercream Frosting

This beautiful dessert recipe video has been viewed over 1.3 million times:

Avocado Toast With Garbanzo Beans

Start the day off right with this breakfast and brunch all-star.

Strawberry-Almond-Kale Salad with Citrus Vinaigrette

You will win friends with this salad.

Three-Ingredient Vegan Ice Cream

Vegan ice cream is in stores everywhere, but that didn’t stop plenty of people from looking up our DIY recipe in 2018.

Spicy Buffalo Cauliflower ‘Wings’

Looking for the perfect party appetizer? Our most popular vegan recipe, year after year, is this tempting classic.

Looking for more vegan recipes to help jump-start your 2019? We’ve got you covered with suggestions for breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, and desserts.

From gluten-free desserts to raw main courses (all totally vegan), we’ve got cuisine from all around the world.

You can browse thousands of free recipes right here on PETA.org.

Order a FREE Vegan Starter Kit

