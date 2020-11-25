Tofu never caused a pandemic—but it does make for some great gift ideas! This season, we’re inspired by tofu in a big way, because it’s versatile, easy to prepare, and, most importantly, animal-friendly. To encourage others to jump on the tofu train, we’ve created some tofunny gifts that will bring some levity and laughter to your holiday celebrations. Check out the PETA Shop to buy these tofu-themed gifts:

Love candles but can’t deal with pesky scents? Try our soy-based tofu candle! Just like tofu, it’s virtually scentless, so your home will smell the same as it did before you lit it. Even better, it’s completely vegan, so it doesn’t contain any animal-derived ingredients like beeswax.

Tofu Jewelry

Throw away your diamonds and pearls, because you won’t need them once you try on our tofu jewelry. Our tofu ring and earrings are eye-catching accessories, and just as tofu goes with every food, these charming statement pieces go with any outfit.

Let friends and family know how well you’re doing by telling them that you’re going sledding with a block of tofu.

Did you know that tofu’s favorite activity is traveling to scenic destinations? This well-traveled block of tofu traveled all around the world, from Stonehenge to the Taj Mahal, for our 2021 calendar.

Be a total trendsetter by sporting this tofu-white T-shirt (or giving it to someone as a gift)!

*****

No matter how you’re celebrating the holidays, make this special season animal-friendly with tofu. Check out the PETA Shop for a full catalog of our holiday gifts, and visit our website to find out how to make the perfect tofu.

The post PETA’s Holiday Gifts Celebrate the Gift That Keeps on Giving: Tofu! appeared first on PETA.