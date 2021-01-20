PETA’s 3-Week Vegan Meal Plan

All it takes to eat better, get healthier, and help make the world a better place is to go vegan. Our delicious, satisfying meals will help you reach your goals and help cows, chickens, pigs, fish, and many other animals at the same time. Whether you’re a brand-new vegan who isn’t sure where to get started or a longtime vegan just looking to shake up your current routine and try something new, PETA’s Three-Week Sample Vegan Meal Plan is perfect for everyone! Try these recipes today.
WEEK 1
Your vegan journey begins here. These recipes are packed full of flavor and nutrients, so they make a great place to start. Feel free to change the ingredients to suit your tastes (and what you have on hand)—as long as they’re animal-free.
Day 1
Breakfast
Lunch
Dinner
Snack
Day 2
Breakfast
Lunch
Dinner
Snack
Day 3
Day 4
Breakfast
Lunch
Dinner
Snack
Day 5
Day 6
Day 7
WEEK 2
Why not try a new vegan product this week? Going vegan opens your world to new and exciting foods. It’s amazing what plants can do!
Day 1
Breakfast
Cereal with Fresh Fruit
Lunch
Southwest Salad with Creamy Chili-Lime Dressing
Dinner
Stuffed-Crust Tomato Basil Pizza with Vegan Mozzarella
Snack
‘Beef’ and Orzo-Stuffed Bell Peppers
Day 2
Day 3
Breakfast
Oatmeal with Fresh Fruit
Lunch
Rice, Bean, and Kale Bowl with Lemon-Dill Tahini
Dinner
Snack
Day 4
Day 5
Day 6
Day 7
WEEK 3
You’re in the home stretch now. At this point, you’ve saved the lives of at least eight animals. Keep it up—these hearty recipes will help you keep sensitive animals off your plate.
Day 1
Breakfast
Avocado Toast with Garbanzo Beans
Lunch
Strawberry-Almond-Kale Salad with Citrus Vinaigrette
Dinner
Tofu Ricotta and Spinach Lasagna
Snack
Fresh Veggies with Hummus
Day 2
Breakfast
Healthful Triple-Layer Smoothie
Lunch
Dinner
Snack
Popcorn with Nutritional Yeast
Day 3
Breakfast
Lunch
Dinner
Snack
Spicy Buffalo Cauliflower Wings
Day 4
Breakfast
Lunch
Dinner
Snack
Day 5
Breakfast
Bagel with Peanut Butter and Bananas
Lunch
Dinner
Snack
Day 6
Breakfast
Lunch
Dinner
Cobb Salad with Vegan Honey-Mustard Dressing
Snack
Celery with Peanut Butter
Day 7
Congratulations, you did it! Now that you’ve made it a habit, you can start trying more delicious vegan foods and recipes. Going vegan helps save nearly 200 animals per year. Plus, it’s one of the best things that you can do for the environment and your personal health.
Want more inspiration? Check out these resources from PETA:
- All the Best Tips and Resources for Going Vegan
- ‘Accidentally Vegan’ Snack List
- Our Favorite Vegan Products
- Making the Transition
Our free vegan starter kit has tips and information about going vegan:
