The Perfect Apps for Your Holiday Soirée: ‘Figs in a Blanket’

It's hard to believe that it's already time to start planning events for 2018. If your New Year's resolution is to be a better cook, baker or cocktail maker, you and your guests will love learning new skills at ICE. ICE’s Special Events department hosts over 400 culinary events every year, and we turn each event or celebration into a fun, gourmet experience.

Keep reading to get the recipe for this addictive appy.

To give you a taste of what's in store when you host an event at ICE, Philipp Hering, ICE's Special Events lead chef, is sharing one of our most popular, vegetarian-friendly bites: figs in a blanket with whipped goat cheese mousse - all of the tender, flaky, buttery goodness, with a feel-good substitution of juicy figs. Who says a healthy 2018 can't be tasty, too?!