Perdue Farms Honored for COVID-19 Response in 2020 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers

Company wins Silver Stevie® Award for Most Valuable Employer in the new category

SALISBURY, Md., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perdue Farms has been named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award for Most Valuable Employer in the COVID-19 response category in the fifth annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers, which recognize the world's best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work. The COVID-19 response categories were created this year to honor the contributions of HR individuals, teams, and entire organizations that have worked valiantly over the past months to keep employees safe, healthy, employed, paid and informed.

"As a fourth-generation, family-owned company in our 100th year, it's in our nature to put our people first, and COVID-19 is no exception," said Perdue Farms' CEO Randy Day. "This recognition reinforces the commitment to our associates since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic when we responded swiftly by instituting extensive incremental safety measures and continued to add to these measures as CDC guidance evolved. In these uncertain times, we remain committed to keeping our associates supported, protected and informed as they continue to serve as frontline heroes in America's food supply chain."

Perdue continues to enforce CDC safety measures and communicate with associates, including translating and sharing information in multiple languages, through daily meetings, take-home flyers, and its open-door communication policy, and ensuring an open dialogue with local community leaders by hosting webinars from its facilities.

"In the fifth edition of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the judges were impressed by the Stevie winners who - during the crises we've confronted this year - continue to dedicate each day to making the lives of their employees and teams better through training, software, work-from-home plans, and more. We are pleased to celebrate them in 2020 and look forward to what they will accomplish in 2021," said Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards.

More than 700 nominations from organizations of all sizes were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories and more than 90 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. Details about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the list of 2020 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/HR.

In addition to keeping its associates protected, Perdue has delivered more than 1.5 million pounds of protein (six million servings) to food banks, dedicated COVID-19 hunger-relief efforts, and healthcare workers and first responders, exceeding its commitment to donate one million pounds of protein to support our communities during COVID-19.

To learn more about the extensive safety measures Perdue Farms has implemented to protect its associates during COVID-19, click here .

About Perdue Farms

We're a fourth-generation, family owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers and farmers through trusted choices in products and services.

­The PERDUE® brand is the number-one brand of fresh chicken in the U.S., and the company is the leader in organic chicken in the U.S., and Perdue AgriBusiness is an international agricultural products and services company. Now in our centennial year, our path forward is about getting better, not just bigger. We never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever chicken, turkey and pork, and in USDA-certified organic chicken. Learn more at corporate.perduefarms.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

