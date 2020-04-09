Perdue Delivering Hope To Its Neighbors Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Commits Minimum Of 1 Million Pounds of Protein To Support Our Communities

SALISBURY, Md., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perdue Farms announced today its commitment to donate a minimum of one million pounds of protein — or four million servings — to support communities where it conducts business in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The donations are part of Perdue's "Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors" hunger relief initiative.

Perdue has already directed more than 300,000 pounds of nutritious protein to Feeding America-affiliated food banks serving its communities since March 1, including in Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia. Product donations will also be directed to help frontline healthcare workers and first responders.

"Since this public health crisis began, Perdue has maintained their generous donations of quality chicken to help the more than 193,000 neighbors across Central Virginia who struggle with hunger," said Feed More president and CEO Doug Pick. "Protein is the building block of our bodies' cells and Perdue's commitment to providing families with access to wholesome food can be felt across our service area, and in the homes of the neighbors we help. We are thankful for Perdue's continued dedication to our mission now, more than ever, and are proud to help make good on Perdue's promise to Deliver Hope To Our Neighbors."

The increasing need created by COVID-19 has illustrated just how important the nation's food banks and their network of hunger-relief partners are doing these difficult times, according to Chad Robinson, Food Bank of Delaware community relations director.

"During non-crisis times, we are providing food to more than 117,000 food-insecure Delawareans. With thousands of more individuals out of work, we are seeing increased demands for services. Families who once donated their money and time to the Food Bank are now in need of assistance themselves. We are thankful for Perdue's support to ensure that we can get nutritious foods into the hands of those who need it most," said Robinson.

On Tuesday, Perdue delivered chicken products to Bayhealth hospitals in Milford and Dover, Del., to help feed more than 4,000 frontline healthcare workers. "Bayhealth Medical Center is enormously grateful to our friends at Perdue for their support during the COVID-19 crisis. Our caregivers were able to enjoy some delicious Perdue chicken in the midst of their lifesaving work," said Dr. L. Allen Rhodenbaugh, president of the Bayhealth Foundation.

Perdue is also providing its frontline plant production associates, who are essential to keeping America fed, with chicken products to take home to ease the burden.

"With the increased uncertainty of the prolonged impact of the coronavirus, the food banks and the communities they serve are facing the challenge of not having enough food to meet the growing need," said Perdue Farms CEO Randy Day. "We believe that no one should have to go hungry, especially at this critical time. We'll continue to look for ways to support our neighbors, including those on the frontlines in this crisis."

