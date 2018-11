PepsiCo to Transfer Listing of Debt Securities to Nasdaq

PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today announced it will be transferring the securities exchange listing for its 2.500% Senior Notes due 2022, 1.750% Senior Notes due 2021, 2.625% Senior Notes due 2026 and 0.875% Senior Notes due 2028 (collectively, the "debt securities") from the New York Stock Exchange to the Nasdaq Bond Exchange effective December 7, 2018 after market close. The debt securities are expected to begin trading as Nasdaq-listed securities on December 10, 2018. Their respective trading symbols and CUSIP numbers are as follows:

Series of Debt Securities

Trading Symbol

CUSIP

2.500% Senior Notes due 2022

PEP22a

713448CD8

1.750% Senior Notes due 2021

PEP21a

713448CN6

2.625% Senior Notes due 2026

PEP26

713448CP1

0.875% Senior Notes due 2028

PEP28

713448DH8

PepsiCo is transferring the listing of the debt securities to Nasdaq to consolidate under one exchange its equity and debt listings relationships.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $63 billion in net revenue in 2017, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

At the heart of PepsiCo is Performance with Purpose - our fundamental belief that the success of our company is inextricably linked to the sustainability of the world around us. We believe that continuously improving the products we sell, operating responsibly to protect our planet and empowering people around the world is what enables PepsiCo to run a successful global company that creates long-term value for society and our shareholders. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

Cautionary Statement

Statements in this release that are "forward-looking statements" are based on currently available information, operating plans and projections about future events and trends. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties. For information on certain factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from our expectations, please see PepsiCo's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. PepsiCo undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Investors

Media

Jamie Caulfield

Carrie Ratner

Investor Relations

Corporate Communications

914-253-3035

914-253-3817

