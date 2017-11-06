PepsiCo Named Founding Partner Of Chase Center; Warriors And PepsiCo Extend Longstanding Partnership

PepsiCo to Enhance Fan Experience and Provide Wide Portfolio of Snack and Beverage Products

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors and PepsiCo today announced a multi-year extension of their longstanding partnership, making PepsiCo a Founding Partner of Chase Center, the state-of-the-art sports and entertainment complex being built in San Francisco's Mission Bay neighborhood and the exclusive snacks and non-alcoholic beverage provider for the team. PepsiCo's wide portfolio of products includes LIFEWTR, Aquafina, SunChips, Stacy's Pita Chips, KeVita, Naked Juice, Pepsi Zero Sugar and Pure Leaf iced tea.

"PepsiCo has been a great partner to the Warriors over the years and we're excited to grow our partnership and expand it to include the nearly 200 annual events we will hold at Chase Center and a variety of events throughout the entire district," said Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts. "For our Founding Partnerships, we are looking for brands and companies that are innovative and truly understand the sports and entertainment world, providing our fans with the best fan experience possible. PepsiCo's unique understanding of sports and entertainment, combined with its array of popular food and beverage products that align with consumer trends, makes this collaboration an important part of our future success."

PepsiCo's vast food and beverage portfolio also includes popular and iconic brands such as Ruffles, Rold Gold, Cheetos, Doritos, Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Mountain Dew Kickstart, Lipton iced tea and Tropicana.

"We value our long-term relationship with the celebrated Golden State Warriors and are honored to be a Founding Partner of Chase Center," said PepsiCo North America Beverages Vice President of Marketing & Cultural Connections Adam Harter. "We offer consumers a wide variety of food and beverage choices to meet every occasion and lifestyle, and are pleased to continue to bring our vast portfolio of products to the Warriors community and Chase Center guests. PepsiCo has a history of being at the intersection of music, pop culture and sports, and we can't wait to show fans what we have in store as we bring our brands to life in unique and innovative ways activating all year round at Chase Center and the surrounding district starting in 2019."

PepsiCo will retain selling, dispensing and serving rights of its food and beverage brands during the final two years at Oracle Arena, as well as marketing rights to the Warriors, including mobile, TV and digital assets, and local media and retail promotional opportunities. PepsiCo will gain these same exclusive rights at Chase Center when it opens in the Fall of 2019.

This agreement builds on a current deal with PepsiCo's Gatorade brand, which continues to fuel athletes on the court.

PepsiCo is also an official partner of the National Basketball Association.

PepsiCo joins current Chase Center Founding Partners Accenture and United Airlines and naming rights partner Chase.

About the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors organization, currently in its 72nd season, is a charter member of the National Basketball Association. Founded in 1946, the Warriors called the city of Philadelphia home for 16 memorable years before moving to the West Coast in 1962 to become the San Francisco Warriors and ultimately, in 1971, the Golden State Warriors when the team moved across the Bay to its current home in Oakland. The team's storied history includes five NBA Championships, an NBA-record 73 wins during the 2015-16 season, six of the NBA's 50 Greatest Players and 27 members of Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. For more information on the Golden State Warriors, please visit warriors.com.

About GSW Arena LLC

GSW Arena LLC, founded in 2010, is privately funding the construction of a new sports and entertainment center to be named Chase Center, which will be the anchor of an 11-acre mixed use complex on private property in San Francisco's Mission Bay neighborhood. For more information, please visit warriors.com/sf.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated approximately $63 billion in net revenue in 2016, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

At the heart of PepsiCo is Performance with Purpose – our fundamental belief that the success of our company is inextricably linked to the sustainability of the world around us. We believe that continuously improving the products we sell, operating responsibly to protect our planet and empowering people around the world is what enables PepsiCo to run a successful global company that creates long-term value for society and our shareholders. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

