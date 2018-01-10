PepsiCo Kicks Off "Game Day Grub Match: Athlete Face-Off" Challenging Football Stars To Cook Up Winning Game Day Dishes

Digital Content Series Features Greg Jennings, Nick Mangold and Rashad Jennings Battling in the Kitchen before a Celebrity Chef Judging PanelWinning Athlete's Dish to Appear on the Buffalo Wild Wings Menu at Mall of America in Minneapolis, Home of Super Bowl LIIProgram to Support Taste of the NFL's Annual "Party with a Purpose," Raising Money to Support Food Banks throughout the United States

PURCHASE, N.Y, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Three former NFL greats are back in the limelight – not on the field, but in the kitchen, as part of PepsiCo's (NASDAQ: PEP) Game Day Grub Match.

The three retired stars – Greg Jennings, Super Bowl champion wide receiver and two-time Pro Bowler; Nick Mangold, seven-time Pro Bowl center for the New York Jets; and Rashad Jennings, running back and Dancing with the Stars winner – showed off their cooking skills and battled for the champion title in PepsiCo's culinary competition.

The athletes were challenged to prepare game day dishes using PepsiCo food and beverage products as ingredients – from Doritos to Tropicana, Sabra hummus to Naked Juice, Tostitos to Quaker Oats. The three-episode competition, which was designed and brought to life by PepsiCo in collaboration with Vox Media, owner of SB Nation and Eater, and their in-house content studio, Vox Creative, can be viewed at www.GameDayGrubMatch.com, starting today.

Game Day Grub Match was hosted by Kay Adams of NFL Network's Good Morning Football and the cook-off was judged by an all-star tasting panel comprised of Celebrity Chefs Anne Burrell and Josh Capon, as well as PepsiCo Executive Chef Stephen Kalil.

The winning athlete's dish will be featured on the Buffalo Wild Wings menu at Mall of America in Minneapolis during Super Bowl LII weekend. The athletes each incorporated a Buffalo Wild Wings sauce into a wing challenge featured in the final episode. PepsiCo will also provide a $25,000 donation to Taste of the NFL's Kick Hunger Challenge to benefit a local food bank in the city of the winning athlete's choice. As part of the program, PepsiCo and the PepsiCo Foundation are once again sponsoring Taste of the NFL's "Party with a Purpose," a charity event that raises money and awareness for the fight against hunger.

One lucky fan will also have a chance to be part of the action. Through January 15, consumers are encouraged to visit www.GameDayGrubMatch.com and enter a 60-second video about why they deserve to be the PepsiCo Super Bowl LII Social Correspondent and win a trip for two to Minneapolis for the big game. The winner will post about their on-the-ground experiences during Super Bowl weekend on SB Nation's social handles.

"PepsiCo's snacks and beverages have been staples of Super Bowl parties for decades and Game Day Grub Match takes it to the next level, bringing the worlds of food and football together in a really fun way," said Chef Kalil. "The athletes brought their A-game to this competition and I was really impressed at what they cooked up – especially under the pressure of a time clock and heckling judges like me!"

The Contestants… and their Dishes

The contestants competed in three challenges, each chronicled in one of the Game Day Grub Match episodes:

Episode One: Hometown Challenge

Greg Jennings: Sweet and Tangy Brat Sandwiches with Lay's Kettle Cooked Jalapeno Potato Chips



Nick Mangold: Crunchy Fritos-Chorizo Bacon Chili



Rashad Jennings: Bison Juicy Lucy made with Quaker Oats and Tostitos Queso

Episode Two: 2-Minute Challenge

Greg Jennings: Sabra Spinach Veggie Wrap with Guacamole



Nick Mangold: One-Bite Doritos Nachos



Rashad Jennings: Seven-Layer Tostitos Nachos

Episode Three: Wings Challenge

Greg Jennings: Pure Leaf Sweet Tea Wings with Bourbon Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce



Nick Mangold: Cool Ranch Doritos-Crusted Wings with Buffalo Sauce and Sabra Ranch Tzatziki Dip



Rashad Jennings: Naked Mango Wings with a Mango Habanero Sauce

Spoiler alert – the winner was Nick Mangold! His Cool Ranch Doritos-Crusted Wings with Buffalo Sauce and Sabra Ranch Tzatziki Dip will be featured on the Buffalo Wild Wings menu at Mall of America during Super Bowl LII weekend. His recipe and others can be found on www.pepsico.com/recipe. Mangold has also decided to direct the $25,000 donation to a New York City food bank, through PepsiCo's partnership with Taste of the NFL.

"Great food, great football. It doesn't get any better than that – especially when you win!" said Mangold. "I'm thrilled my skills in the kitchen also allowed me to support the fight against hunger and help feed those in my local community."

For more information, visit www.GameDayGrubMatch.com.

PepsiCo's Game Day Grub Match partnership with Vox Media was developed by Omnicom Media Group's Content Collective and PepsiCo's media agency OMD.

