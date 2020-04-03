PEEPS® Brand Offers Five Breakfast-Inspired Treats Ahead of Easter

BETHLEHEM, Pa., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From cereal to pancake mix, the PEEPS® Brand is offering a variety of breakfast-inspired treats that families can enjoy together at home. The brand hopes to spread Easter cheer and provide a sense of comfort this holiday season with the transformation of its iconic Chick and Bunny shapes and marshmallow flavor into new and unique forms.

"The PEEPS® Brand has been providing families with sweet PEEPS® treats and adorable merchandise to fill their Easter baskets for nearly seven decades, making our iconic Chicks and Bunnies a quintessential part of the Easter season," said PEEPS® Brand Manager Caitlin Servian. "From a cup of coffee to the breakfast plate, we hope our lineup of PEEPS® breakfast items will bring a smile to the faces of families across the country during these uncertain times and encourage fans to add PEEPSONALITY® to their Easter traditions."

PEEPS® has become a one-stop-shop for families who look forward to the Spring season each year. This year, families can add these new breakfast-inspired treats to their Easter celebrations at home:

Kellogg's PEEPS® Marshmallow Flavored Cereal

Joining forces with Kellogg's for the second year in a row, the limited-edition PEEPS® Marshmallow Flavored Cereal with Marshmallows is now better than ever with the addition of yellow PEEPS® Chick and pink and blue PEEPS® Bunny shaped marshmallows. The sweet collaboration is available at retailers nationwide.

Kellogg's PEEPS® Froot Loops™ Flavored Pop

To transform a classic Kellogg's cereal into a cereal-ously sweet treat, the iconic PEEPS® Chick and Toucan Sam™ have teamed up to launch the limited-edition PEEPS® Froot Loops™ Flavored Pop. Available only at Target and Walmart, in stores and online, the new PEEPS® Pop combines sweet marshmallow flavor with the fruity taste of Kellogg's® Froot Loops™.

International Delight PEEPS® Flavored Creamer & Singles

Back by popular demand, International Delight is hatching PEEPS® Flavored Creamer for the second year in a row to add some PEEPSONALITY® to any cup of coffee. This favorite of #CreamerNation is the only creamer that can make a regular coffee taste like PEEPS® and adds to the already delightful lineup of more than 20 International Delight creamers. In addition to the 32 oz. bottle available in dairy aisles nationwide, the International Delight PEEPS® Flavored Creamer is also now available in all-new creamer singles form, available at select convenience store coffee stations across the country.

PEEPS® Pancake Mix and Skillet Set

Putting a sweet spin on an all-time favorite breakfast food, the new PEEPS® Pancake Mix and Skillet Set allows breakfast enthusiasts to enjoy a fluffy pancake shaped like an adorable PEEPS® Bunny. Available for online purchase on the PEEPS & COMPANY® website, this all-inclusive pancake set will be the envy of every-bunny at the breakfast table.

PEEPS® Pancakes & Syrup Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

To take things one step further, fans craving even more flavor can top their stack of bunny pancakes with the PEEPS® Pancakes & Syrup Flavored Marshmallow Chicks, which offer the same authentic taste of pancakes in fluffy marshmallow form. These Marshmallow Chicks are available at retailers nationwide and on the PEEPS & COMPANY® website.

For more information on the latest PEEPS® products, visit www.peepsbrand.com.

About Just Born Quality Confections:

Just Born Quality Confections is a third-generation family-owned company that has grown into the 10th largest candy company in the U.S. [*]Just Born is the maker of some of America's most beloved and iconic brands – PEEPS®, MIKE AND IKE®, HOT TAMALES® and GOLDENBERG'S® PEANUT CHEWS®. In 1923, the founder, Sam Born, opened a small candy-making and retail store in Brooklyn, New York, where he marketed the freshness of his daily-made candy with a sign that declared, "Just Born." Together with Born's brothers-in-law, Irv and Jack Shaffer, the company thrived in spite of the economic depression of the 1930s and, in 1932, moved its operations to Bethlehem, PA, which is still home to their iconic candy brands. All Just Born candies are proudly made in the U.S.A. For more information, please visit www.justborn.com (and see the breadth of candy and high-quality branded items at www.peepsandcompany.com) Follow us: facebook.com/JustBornInc, twitter.com/JustBornInc.

