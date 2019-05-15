Pearl Wine Company And Culture Meat And Cheese Join Forces For A Truly Delicious Collaboration In Denver

Two well notable players in Denver's food and wine scene come together for a partnership that appeals to the appetites of foodies and wine lovers alike



DENVER, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For Denver locals with an appreciation for great food and drink, Pearl Wine Company and Culture Meat and Cheese are likely two very familiar names. Between them, they've racked up a generous handful of awards and industry recognition, earning their spots as beloved favorites of critics and Denver dwellers alike. Each has been highly successful in its own right, but now, Pearl Wine Company is collaborating with Culture Meat and Cheese to give guests unparalleled access to some of the best flavors in the city.

Although both businesses made fairly recent debuts – Pearl Wine Company in 2015 and Culture Meat and Cheese in 2016 – it's easy to see that they've made quite the impression in just a few years. Dustin Chiappetta of Pearl Wine Company and Justin Brunson of Culture Meat and Cheese, Old Major, Masterpiece Deli, Royal Rooster and River Bear American Meats are both well-known in the Denver area food and wine community, each leading their respective businesses to receive titles including Reader's Choice Best Bottle Shop (5280 Magazine, 2016 and 2017), Top 50 New Restaurants in the Nation (Bon Appetit 2013), and more.

With a growing foundation of loyal patrons and impressed critics, both Chiappetta and Brunson recognized that together, their expertise, talent, and passion could be the catalyst to create something the Platt Park area has always needed – a place to shop for and learn about gourmet meats and cheeses, fine wines, beers, and spirits. Neighborhood foodies have long lamented the absence of a true gourmet cheese shop in Platt Park and the surrounding areas, with many electing to make the trek to the Denver Central Market to purchase from Culture and other well-known providers. But now, Pearl Wine Company has brought a slice of Culture to the neighborhood, stocking a selection of the company's cured meats and artisan cheese.

According to Pearl Wine Company owner Dustin Chiappetta, the choice to add offerings from Culture Meat and Cheese to the shop was an easy one to make:

The idea of adding Culture [Meat and Cheese] to Pearl Wine Company was the perfect fit – the perfect pairing… Justin and I have been friends for years; we are both extremely passionate about each of our own concepts. About a month ago I went to meet Justin and learn about his new company, River Bear American Meats. The quality was off the charts! We knew we had to do something together and saw an opportunity to collaborate. To create a truly unique experience. Together, we thought we could do something special.

With both Pearl Wine Company and Culture Meat and Cheese sharing a similarly passionate dedication to unparalleled flavor, time-honored tradition, and the customer-focused experience, it's clear that this partnership is a match made in food and wine heaven.

Explore the extensive selection of fine beer, wine, and spirits at Pearl Wine Company, now joined by a delicious variety of gourmet fares from Culture Meat and Cheese, the location will also be a hub to purchase Justin's newest project River Bear American Meats featuring the only locally owned and cured Bacon in Denver. Pearl Wine Company is open Sunday through Thursdays from 11am-9pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 11am-10pm, offering weekly tastings from 4-7pm on Wednesdays (wine), Fridays (beer), and Saturdays (spirits).

Founded by Dustin Chiappetta in 2015, Pearl Wine Company was sparked by a passion for wine and its ability to convey the story, history, and culture of its makers. With more than 16 years of industry experience, Chiappetta has created a full-service beer, wine, and spirit bottle shop in the heart of Denver's Platt Park neighborhood, establishing Pearl Wine Company as a pillar of the local community. Pearl Wine Company's dedication to carefully curated quality has not gone unrecognized by the Denver food and wine community, which has honored the bottle shop with several awards.

