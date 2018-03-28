Peapod Named Official Online Grocer of US Lacrosse

SPARKS, Md., March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- US Lacrosse announced today that Peapod has been named as the official online grocer of US Lacrosse.

Peapod is the country's leading online grocer and has been helping busy families put dinner on the table for nearly 30 years. Known for exceptional customer service, quality and value, Peapod offers all of the grocery essentials and meal solutions (such as ready-to-cook meal kits and pre-cut produce) in a convenient one-stop-shop for home delivery or pick-up.

As part of the partnership with US Lacrosse, Peapod will receive branding at US Lacrosse events, and be featured in digital and social promotions throughout the year providing lacrosse players and fans the chance to win free snacks and other Peapod product offerings. Additionally, Peapod will provide content to US Lacrosse members including exclusive recipes and seasonal offerings for an unrivaled shopping experience.

"We are thrilled to have a pioneer in the online grocery delivery space as our newest official partner," said Brett Hurwitz, managing director of strategic partnerships for US Lacrosse. "Providing youth athletes with a healthy diet and proper eating habits is essential for their development as well as supplying the fuel the body needs for peak performance. We are eager to share the convenience of Peapod's high-quality products for optimal balanced nutrition."

"Any athlete or parent of an athlete knows how challenging it can be to get dinner on the table after a long evening of practices," said Carrie Bienkowski, chief marketing officer at Peapod. "At Peapod, we want to help make home cooking easier so players can focus on the field. We remove the chore of grocery shopping and ensure a customer's kitchen is always stocked with fresh, healthy foods to keep players strong and energized. Peapod's many time-saving meal solutions are perfect for busy weeknights or after practice dinners. We're excited to work with US Lacrosse to help simplify the lives of its players and families."

About Peapod

Peapod, an Ahold Delhaize USA company, is America's leading online grocer with over 40 million orders delivered to date. Peapod's intuitive, inspiring website and award-winning mobile app allow customers to shop faster and smarter as well as save time and money. Peapod is an easy and convenient solution for the busy consumer shopping for fresh groceries, pantry staples and meal solutions. Peapod offers delivery to both homes and businesses, and has over 200 pick-up locations. Peapod is available in 24 metro markets across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Maryland, District of Columbia, and Virginia.

About US Lacrosse

US Lacrosse, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, is the national governing body of lacrosse and the home of the nation's fastest-growing team sport. US Lacrosse coordinates all activities of the U.S. National Teams Program, and has more than 450,000 members in 68 regional chapters across the country. Through responsive and effective leadership, US Lacrosse provides programs and services to inspire participation while protecting the integrity of the sport.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peapod-named-official-online-grocer-of-us-lacrosse-300620886.html

SOURCE Peapod