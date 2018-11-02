Peapod Expands Grocery Delivery Service On Long Island

New East Northport Wareroom Facility at Remodeled Stop & Shop Serves Growing Demand for Omnichannel Grocery

EAST NORTHPORT, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Peapod, the country's leading online grocer, in partnership with the Stop & Shop Supermarket Company, LLC, today announces the opening of its newest wareroom at the Stop & Shop located at 3126 Jericho Turnpike, East Northport, NY.

Now the fifth Peapod wareroom to operate out of Long Island, the East Northport facility will increase order delivery capabilities by 10% in the New York region. East Northport joins the Medford, South Setauket, Riverhead and Farmingdale facilities that serve Long Island.

"With this expansion, we can reach more homes and also offer even more capacity to serve both new and existing customers. Expanding our delivery and pick-up service is just one more way that Peapod is making the lives of our customers easier," said Walt Lentz, interim president of Peapod.

As the online grocery solution for Stop & Shop, the Peapod wareroom comes as part of an exciting remodel to the East Northport Stop & Shop store. The facility will have more than 10,000 sq. ft. of dedicated space and will not interrupt traditional store operations and offerings.

The addition of this wareroom also includes the latest technology for maximum efficiency. Offering home delivery or pickup, the new wareroom is one of many ways that Stop & Shop is meeting the needs of customers who are wanting more flexibility and choices regarding how, where and when they shop.

"As more and more people in our area seek the flexibility and convenience of online grocery, it's especially valuable to offer a seamless experience for our Stop & Shop customers," said Steve Kienzle, senior vice president of sales and operations south market for Stop & Shop. "Whether shopping in store, opting for pick-up or getting home delivery, we can offer a consistently high quality and high value experience to fit all the ways today's busy consumers shop."

In addition to bringing a more convenient grocery shopping experience to Long Island residents, the new Peapod wareroom is also bringing jobs. The new facility has created 125 local jobs.

Peapod and Stop & Shop will be hosting a grand opening event on November 5th from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at the wareroom, located at the Stop & Shop store at 3126 Jericho Turnpike, East Northport, NY 11761. Executives from Peapod and Stop & Shop will be speaking along with local representatives.

In honor of the opening, Peapod will be making a donation to Island Harvest, Stop & Shop's longtime partner in the fight against hunger on Long Island. In addition to a monetary donation, Peapod associates will donate their time, volunteering at the food bank on November 2nd.

About Peapod

Peapod, an Ahold Delhaize USA company, is America's leading online grocer with over 45 million orders delivered to date. Peapod's intuitive, inspiring website and award-winning mobile app allow customers to shop faster and smarter as well as save time and money with each order. Peapod is an easy and convenient solution for the busy consumer shopping for fresh groceries, pantry staples and meal solutions. Peapod offers delivery to both homes and businesses, and has over 200 pick-up locations. Peapod is available in 24 metro markets across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Maryland, District of Columbia, and Virginia.

About Stop & Shop Supermarket Company, LLC

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today's Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and helping children to enjoy a healthy lifestyle. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize Company and employs more than 61,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit stopandshop.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peapod-expands-grocery-delivery-service-on-long-island-300742973.html

SOURCE Peapod