Peanut Butter Blossoms – sometimes known as Hershey Kiss Cookies or Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies – are the perfect classic holiday cookie to make with kids or bring to a cookie exchange.

Many of you know that I used to teach school full time – more specifically junior high. I taught in a separate facility that worked with students that require a pretty structured environment due to behavior issues.

I found myself with an extra period each Friday and had to figure out something to do with the 50 minutes that would both keep the kids busy and force them to interact with each other in a positive manner.

I remember sitting at the computer when it hit me – I could have them cook and bake together.

Within this flash of brilliance, there was one problem. Our school kitchen lacked pretty much every single piece of baking/cooking equipment aside from an oven, refrigerator and freezer. Our school breakfasts and lunches got delivered from an off-site company, so the drawers revealed a sorry assortment of slotted spoons and a search of the cupboards only turned up some sheet pans.

Refusing to let this minor detail defeat me, I decided to send a few emails to some incredibly generous companies. Within days, some amazing companies were arranging to outfit my little makeshift home-ec kitchen with the tools necessary to bake and cook with my students.

I quickly pretty much relinquished all control over what we cooked and baked to my students. I allowed them to choose the recipes, create the shopping lists and make the dish from start to finish (minus any knife work).

Although I was a little bit nervous with the whole process, the students displayed an amazing amount of teamwork and enthusiasm – honestly, I couldn’t have been more proud of them.

During the holidays, we decided to make Peanut Butter Blossom Cookies. I thought there was no more perfect time of year to introduce them to this classic chocolate-peanut butter cookie.

