PCL Construction Joins Fight to End Hunger

Everyone deserves a good meal.

DENVER, CO, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - More than 30 million adults and children in the United States struggle with hunger and food insecurity, according to feedingamerica.org. Since 2014, PCL has donated more than $500,000 to food banks across the country to help eliminate the uncertainity and worry that many experience due to the lack of food. In addition to monetary donations, PCL also supports the fight against hunger through food drives, turkey donations and volunteer shifts.

"Volunteering isn't just something instilled in the PCL culture, it's something that each one of our employees values in their personal life," said Deron Brown, president and COO of PCL's U.S. Operations. "I know it's a value that I've taught my own boys. Through volunteering together, we've created the best memories."

In 2019, PCL's U.S. Operations contributed $55,000 to the following 15 local food banks:

American Dream project – Community Food Bank of New Jersey

Bakersfield – Golden Empire Gleaners

Denver – Food Bank of the Rockies

Hawaii – Hawaii Food Bank

Houston – Houston Food Bank

Los Angeles – Los Angeles Mission

Miami – Pantry of Broward

Minneapolis – Second Harvest Heartland and NorthPoint Food Shelf

Orange County – Second Harvest Food Bank

Orlando – Second Harvest Food Bank

Phoenix – St. Mary's Food Bank

San Diego – San Diego Food Bank

Seattle – Food Lifeline and Northwest Harvest

About PCL Construction



PCL is a group of independent construction companies that carries out work across the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and in Australia. These diverse operations in the civil infrastructure, heavy industrial, and buildings markets are supported by a strategic presence in 31 major centers. Together, these companies have an annual construction volume of $7 billion, making PCL one of the largest contracting organizations in North America. Watch us build at PCL.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pcl-construction-joins-fight-to-end-hunger-300966260.html

SOURCE PCL Construction