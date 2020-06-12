PBfit Releases Two New Spreads Satisfying Creamy Nut Butter Cravings

The best-selling Amazon brand stays committed to making peanut butter better by introducing two new protein nut butter spreads to their lineup

LINDON, Utah, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PBfit is best known for its line of healthy powdered peanut butters, and now, two new spreads join the family of health-conscious nut butter products. For those who love the convenience of ready-to-spread nut butters, PBfit Protein Peanut Butter and Almond Butter Spreads are a nutritious option.

The peanut butter contains 42% more protein than its traditional counterpart while the almond butter contains 28% more protein than others in its category. Both spreads are 100 percent plant-based and contain no palm oil. Upholding its promise to transparency, PBfit provides consumers with easy-to-read, clean ingredients: roasted peanuts and peanut oil, or roasted almonds and almond oil, and pea protein, coconut palm sugar and sea salt.

"Better peanut butter can mean lots of things. Lower fat, natural ingredients, free from hydrogenated oils and palm oil, higher protein," brand founder Stephen Richards said. "These spreads are another way we're giving our customers options to make peanut butter and almond butter better."

PBfit first transformed the marketplace with the first-ever, natural peanut butter powder that contains 87 percent less fat and about one third the calories of traditional peanut butter. The BetterBody Foods subsidiary is taking further steps in revolutionizing this everyday consumer food as it's accredited with great taste while being better for your health.

Find the PBfit Protein Peanut Butter Spread, Protein Almond Butter Spread and other BetterBody Foods brands on Amazon.

About BetterBody Foods: Founded by Stephen Richards, BetterBody Foods believes making better food choices contributes to a happy and healthy life. Committed to providing the best organic and natural foods for cooking, baking, health and wellness, the BBF team is constantly innovating and creating new healthy products. The 60 million dollar company created household names such as their best-selling PBfit peanut butter powder and a range of products now available in major grocery retailers.

