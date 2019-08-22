PB2 Foods Wins Another Race to Market: First Peanut Powder with Prebiotics and Probiotics

New Product from the Pioneer in Powdered Nut Butter Also Is First PB2 Item with Zero Sugar Added



TIFTON, Ga., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a first for the category, PB2 Foods has begun rolling out PB2 Peanut Powder with Prebiotics & Probiotics – bringing the trend of offering additional functional benefits in new formulas to the nut butter market.

The new product is now available at Walmart locations nationwide and is expected to hit shelves in other retail locations beginning in September, when it also will be available on Amazon.

"This item is completely unique within our category, because no one else in the food business has produced a peanut butter powder with prebiotics and probiotics," explained Craig Entwistle, the chief executive officer of PB2 Foods. "We're also introducing a no sugar added element as part of this product, and that is a big differentiator for us that we know will translate to sales."

PB2 with Pre + Probiotics contains 6 grams of plant-based protein per 13-gram serving, which amounts to about 2 tablespoons. It also has just 60 calories and 1.5 grams of fat per serving, or roughly 90-percent less fat and nearly 70-percent fewer calories than traditional peanut butter.

The prebiotic found in PB2's newest product, inulin, is a soluble dietary fiber that provides both functional and nutritional benefits, such as fiber fortification and the facilitation of calorie and sugar reduction. Inulin also promotes overall digestive health and enhances calcium absorption.

PB2 with Pre + Probiotics is also made with 1 billion CFUs* of probiotic per serving. The probiotic bacillus coagulans, which in PB2 comes in a dried powder, is a live bacterium whose benefit is functional support for the gut. While most probiotics are pre-activated, requiring them to be in a refrigerated, liquid state, PB2's probiotic element is in a dormant state at the point-of-purchase, creating a shelf-stable product. The probiotic only then becomes active once it reaches the right environment in a person's gut.

Another key ingredient in PB2's new product is monk fruit extract. Dried and ground to a fine powder, the monk fruit extract serves as a natural sweetener, since PB2 with Pre + Probiotics has no added sugar.

"We are the creators of the category," Entwistle stated. "And we pride ourselves on being the pioneers of the powdered nut butter space. So, we're always listening to our consumers and developing new products to better suit their evolving needs."

The sales price for a 6.5-ounce jar (184 grams) of PB2 Peanut Powder with Prebiotics & Probiotics will vary by channel, Entwistle said. At retail, the product is expected to sell for an estimated $4.99-$5.99 MSRP.

For details about the entire PB2 product line head to pb2foods.com, or follow along with the PB2 brand on Instagram and Facebook.

About PB2 Foods

Launched in 2007, powdered nut butter pioneer PB2 Foods is on a mission to help people find the balance in everyday life, feel confident in their choices, and be present each day. The brand works with its family of farmers to grow pure and simple products that will help people live better and happier. The makers of PB2 take their time to create the very best in quality plant-based products, because they believe food can be both healthy and delicious at the same time.

Free of preservatives, artificial flavors and artificial sweeteners, PB2 products also are void of any GMOs, or genetically modified organisms, and can serve a wide variety of dietary preferences. Along with being vegan and certified gluten-free, PB2 has been certified kosher by the Orthodox Union, the world's largest kosher certification and kosher supervision agency.

PB2 Foods is based in Tifton, Georgia, and is marketed from St. Simons Island, Georgia.

* CFU stands for "colony forming unit" and is a measurement of the good bacteria and yeasts inside the product.

