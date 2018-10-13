Paulaur Naturally Brilliant® Introduces Non-GMO Project Verified(TM) Dessert Toppings

New Naturally Brilliant® Non-GMO Project Verified(TM) dessert toppings offer vibrant colors while meeting consumer demand for clean label

CRANBURY, N.J., Oct. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Paulaur Corporation announces the completion of Naturally Brilliant® NON-GMO Project Verified™ dessert toppings, a full line of nonpareils, sugars and sprinkles made with no artificial colors or flavors. The Non-GMO Project Verified seal gives shoppers the assurance that a product has completed a comprehensive third-party verification for compliance with the Non-GMO Project Standard.

This colorful new line of toppings reflects the strengthening consumer trend toward foods made with non-synthetic ingredients. The colors come from natural, non-GMO sources, such as red cabbage, carrots, spinach and beets, and are enhanced to provide brilliance comparable to that of traditional bakery toppings.

"In our business, color is everything but so is transparency," said Amanda Lewey, Paulaur's vice president and chief operating officer. "Three years ago, Paulaur introduced sugars and cake toppings using colors derived from fruit juice; however, technology at the time prevented the products from meeting our standards for color consistency and the necessary transparency to meet the Non-GMO Project Verified clean label scrutiny. One year ago, at the request of our customers, we began a search for natural pigments which would allow us to introduce brighter alternatives in commercial dessert toppings. Today, our Naturally Brilliant™ toppings mean our customers can finally have the colors and clean label consistency they want, without the high-risk ingredients they don't."

All products are manufactured in a nut-free facility and are free from trans fats and common allergens. Naturally Brilliant® toppings are made to order to ensure freshness and are available in one-gallon gable-top bakery packs and 25- or 50-pound boxes.

Paulaur Corporation has been an innovative leader in the food ingredient industry since 1980.

Contact: sales@paulaur.com

Website: www.paulaur.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paulaur-naturally-brilliant-introduces-non-gmo-project-verified-dessert-toppings-300730532.html

SOURCE Paulaur Corporation