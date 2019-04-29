Patrick Lynch Named Chief Financial Officer for Consolidated Container Company

ATLANTA, April 29, 2019 /CNW/ -- Consolidated Container Company this morning announced the appointment of Patrick Lynch, a seasoned financial executive, as the company's Chief Financial Officer. Lynch will work with CCC's current CFO, Richard Sehring, through 2019 to assure a smooth transition.

Mr. Lynch was most recently the CFO & EVP at Darling Ingredients where he was responsible for all aspects of finance operations, as well as managing numerous non-financial areas including information technology, human resources and communications. Patrick also spent 20 years at Interface where he assumed progressive responsibility in the finance organization, including CFO & SVP for 15 years of his tenure.

"I want to thank our current CFO, Richard Sehring who will retire at the end of this year, for his 18 years of dedicated service to CCC. Richard impacted our organization through his leadership, his strong relationships with his colleagues, and his dedication to making CCC a better company," stated Sean Fallmann, President and CEO of CCC. "And I am excited to welcome Patrick Lynch as he brings a breadth of business knowledge and over 25 years' experience to the role having served as Chief Financial Officer for the past 16 years. I am confident he will leverage his experience and expertise to help CCC execute its current growth strategy and continue as a packaging solutions provider for our customers."

About Consolidated Container Company

CCC is a leading developer and manufacturer of rigid plastic packaging solutions in North America. CCC specializes in customized mid- and short-run packaging solutions, serving a diverse customer base in the dairy, household chemicals, food/nutraceuticals, industrial/specialty chemicals, water, and beverage/juice segments. CCC also operates a leading post-consumer resin business, Envision Plastics. With 63 rigid plastic packaging manufacturing facilities, two recycled resins manufacturing facilities, and 2,600 employees, CCC has an integrated network that consistently delivers reliable and cost-effective packaging and recycled resin solutions to meet the needs of a wide range of customers. From its state-of-the art Studio PKG™, to the recycling technologies of Envision Plastics, to its experienced manufacturing teams across its network, CCC delivers high performance, cost-effective solutions to meet even the most challenging applications. For more information, please visit www.cccllc.com.

