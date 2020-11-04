Gorgonzola is a delicious blue cheese from the regions of Piedmont and Lombardy in Northern Italy. Gorgonzola takes its name from a town in Lombardy. Every year, the town celebrates “la Sagra del Gorgonzola,” a festival that features the sumptuous cheese, at the end of September.

Gorgonzola is made with cow’s milk (unlike the French blue cheese Roquefort, made with sheep’s milk). There are several varieties of this cheese, but my favorite one is Gorgonzola Dolce with a creamy texture and sweet finish that pairs well with walnuts and celery.



Pasta Shells with Gorgonzola and Walnuts Servings 2 Ingredients 8 oz medium shells

1/4 cup walnuts, coarsely chopped

2 tbsp butter

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

1/2 cup celery hearts (tender, less fibrous center of a celery bunch), chopped

6 oz Gorgonzola “dolce” cut in 1” pieces

salt to taste (for pasta water and sauce)

1/2 tsp cracked black pepper or totaste

1/2 cup pasta water

4 tbsp Parmigiano Reggiano, grated

2 tbsp Italian parsley, finely chopped Instructions Bring a large pot of water (4 to 5 quarts) toa boil over high heat.

Toast walnuts in a pre-heated oven at 350 f.OR on the stovetop in a pan on medium heat, stirring often until lightly toasted and fragrant. Set aside.

While water is heating, slice red onion and chop celery and parsley.

Once the water has reached a rapid boil, add salt and then the pasta shells. Cook until very al dente (about 1 minute less than recommended cooking time on package directions).

While the shells are cooking, heat the butter in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add the onions and celery and cook for 3to 5 minutes, stirring often until lightly golden. Lower the heat to a minimum and add gorgonzola cheese and cook for a minute, stirring occasionally until the cheese is just starting to melt.

Season with a pinch of salt (to taste) and pepper.

When pasta is ready, reserve ½ cup of pasta water and drain the rest. Return shells to the pot and add the reserved pasta water and the gorgonzola mixture, stirring well over low heat for a minute orso, until most of the water has been absorbed by the pasta.

Remove pot from heat and add parsley and Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, stirring until the sauce is creamy and all the flavors are well incorporated.

Transfer to a platter or portion onto individual plates. Top with the toasted walnuts and serve immediately, adding more grated Parmigiano Reggiano if desired. Notes Sommelier’s Pick

Villa Sparina Gavi

Made with Cortese, the celebrated Piedmontese white grape variety, Gavi sports a yellow straw color and a fruity nose, with lemon zest and ripe apple on the palate and a fresh mineral finish. Perfect for our pasta with Gorgonzola.

Monte del Frá Valpolicella Classico

For lovers of red wine, this is a classic match. The Wine Enthusiast raves about its ripe red berry and vanilla aromas. Flavor notes include strawberry jam, cinnamon and white pepper alongside smooth velvety tannins.

