Pasta Fits Easily Into Health-Packed Plant-Based Diets

For some, the benefits of a plant-based diet may seem unclear. However, healthy diets consisting of plant-based foods can reduce the risk of severe health issues like heart disease, obesity, and certain cancers. In some cases it can even alleviate chronic illness. By increasing consumption of whole plant-based foods, there is less room for processed foods in your diet, meaning less intake of empty calories and unnecessary artificial chemical ingredients. What exactly is a “plant based diet,” you may ask? Well, it’s exactly what the name suggests.

Plant-based diets consist of foods that are naturally grown from the Earth. Most plant-based foods are ones that many of us eat on a regular basis, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes and beans, as well as nuts and seeds. Pasta dishes make an excellent option for those adhering to a plant-based diet for several reasons. To start, pasta is a natural plant-based food made simply from grain, and it is also and easy food to incorporate other plant-based foods into, like veggies and beans. Finally, easy to cook, convenient, and satisfying pasta meals can keep everyone happy – even those not following a plant-based diet – and they won’t even miss the meat. For example, this Angel Hair and Garlic Chickpea soup from Pasta Fits contains angel hair pasta, rosemary, parsley, and an ingredient rising in popularity, the chickpea. Chickpeas are a legume packed with vitamins, minerals, and fiber; Good-for-you nutrients which keep your digestive track healthy and make your body feel good too. These benefits, combined with those of whole-grain pasta, make for an optimal, tasty plant-based dish. Not only that, but it’s sure to be a hearty meal!

From a nutritional perspective, pasta is an excellent source of complex carbohydrates. Carbohydrates are necessary to fuel your brain, your muscles and your nervous system. The next time your body is craving some carbs, feed it some pasta topped off with high fiber plant-based options like broccoli, cauliflower, Brussel sprouts, cabbage and lentils or beans. Toss the dish with some olive oil and fresh herbs or a creamy carrot or red pepper puree for extra flavor as well as color and you are all set. Check out our recipe page here to incorporate more healthy plant-based foods in your everyday diet and you’ll be on your way to a healthier and happier life.

