Pasqually's Pizza & Wings Celebrates National Chicken Wing Day With Free Wings

CEC Entertainment's Delivery-Only Brand Offers Wing-tastic Deal on Wednesday, July 29

DALLAS, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasqually's Pizza & Wings, the delivery-only brand creating bold recipes with fresh ingredients, is celebrating National Chicken Wing Day on Wednesday, July 29 with FREE wings. When guests order $15 or more from Pasqually's Pizza & Wings they'll receive a FREE order of twice baked wings!

"We're excited to make it easy for our guests to celebrate National Chicken Wing Day by treating them to a taste of our delicious wings," said CMO of CEC Entertainment, Sherri Landry. "Our wings are created with the freshest ingredients and available in six delectable flavor profiles we know our guests crave. Simply put, our twice baked wings are spectacular. Once guests have a taste, I know they'll be back for more."

When guests order $15 or more worth of food from their local Pasqually's Pizza & Wings on July 29, they'll be invited to add a free order of twice baked wings (traditional or boneless) in six different flavors: Louisiana Honey Hot, Spicy Korean BBQ, Homestyle BBQ, Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Lemon Pepper rub or Chili Lime rub.

This offer is only valid on National Chicken Wing Day (July 29) for delivery through: GrubHub , UberEATS and DoorDash . Guests that order through DoorDash must use code: WINGSDAY on orders of $15 minimum to receive their free order. No promo code is needed, when guests order a minimum $15 through UberEATS and GrubHub the deal is automatically added at checkout.

For more information on Pasqually's Pizza & Wings and menu offerings, guests can visit https://www.pasquallyspizza.com/menu.

About CEC Entertainment, Inc.

CEC Entertainment is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with both its Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza restaurants. As the place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through entertainment, food and play. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $16 million to schools through its fundraising programs and supports its national charity partner, Boys and Girls Clubs of America. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of 570 Chuck E. Cheese restaurants and 122 Peter Piper Pizza stores, with locations in 47 states and 16 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit our website or connect with us on social media.

For questions please contact:

Brian Bell

CEC Entertainment

Brian.Bell@cecentertainment.com

972-942-8540

SOURCE CEC Entertainment, Inc.