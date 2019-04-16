Parker Products' Annual Feature Flavors Revealed

10 Inspiring Frozen Dessert Concepts to Spark New Creations



FORT WORTH, Texas, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Products recently released their annual list of ice cream Feature Flavors and the new menu is as intriguing as ever. The 10 new concepts use ingredients from across Parker's line of clean label products, including variegates, pralines, bases, and sprinkles. Parker's R&D and marketing teams combined complex flavors with unique ingredients to develop recipes that reflect current industry trends. The Feature Flavors menu includes:

Get Churr-Own: Sweet Cream ice cream swirled with Cinnamon Cream Cheese Icing and blended with Churro Pieces and a Cinnamon Streusel Crumble.





Sweet Cream ice cream swirled with Cinnamon Cream Cheese Icing and blended with Churro Pieces and a Cinnamon Streusel Crumble. It Takes Two To Mango: Mango sorbet pops sprinkled with sweet, salty, and spicy Chamoy Sprinkles.





Mango sorbet pops sprinkled with sweet, salty, and spicy Chamoy Sprinkles. Million Reason Why: Brown Butter ice cream blended with Shortbread Cookie Pieces and Pecan Brittle with swirls of Dark Chocolate.

"At Parker, we are dedicated to intriguing people with exciting new flavors and these unique combinations do just that," said Greg Hodder, President of Parker. "We hope the 2020 Feature Flavors will spark new creations for our customers and their brands."

To download the full list of 2020 Feature Flavors, visit parkerproducts.com.

Contact: Jamie Wilson

3001 Strawn Lane jamie@parkerproducts.com

Fort Worth, TX 76135 (214)649-5961

Parker Products makes ingredients that intrigue customers. Parker offers creative inclusions, flavor systems, and grinds like agave glazed quinoa, blueberry rosemary fruit prep, and natural peppermint candy grind. From baking and dairy to beverage, confectionery, and snack, Parker helps build brands across the food and beverage industry. ParkerProducts.com

Related Images

parker-products-2020-feature.jpg

Parker Products 2020 Feature Flavors

Parker Products recently released their annual list of ice cream Feature Flavors and the new menu is as intriguing as ever.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parker-products-annual-feature-flavors-revealed-300833364.html

SOURCE Parker Products